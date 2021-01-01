World
Iranian general warns US: army ready to respond to pressure – Times of India
Tehran: The Commander-in-Chief of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guards said on Friday that his country was fully prepared to respond to any US military pressure as tensions between Tehran and Washington remain high in the president’s declining days. Donald trumpthe administration of.
Gen. Hossein Salami spoke at a ceremony at Tehran University commemorating the upcoming one-year anniversary of the U.S. drone strike in Baghdad that killed Revolutionary Guard General Qasem Soleimani, who led the Quds Expeditionary Force, on January 3, 2020.
At the time, Iran retaliated by launching a ballistic missile strike at a military base in Iraq that left around 100 US soldiers with brain injuries. Washington and Tehran have moved dangerously close to war as the crisis escalates.
“Today we have no problem, worry or apprehension about meeting powers. We will give our enemies our last words on the battlefield,” Salami said, without directly mentioning the United States. United. Several senior Iranian officials, as well as Syrians and Palestinians, and Lebanese allies and members of Soleimani’s family were present.
Soleimani’s replacement, Brig. General Esmail Ghaani said at the ceremony that Iran is not afraid to confront the “powers”, again without naming the United States.
Iranian justice chief Ebrahim Raisi said anyone who played a role in Soleimani’s murder will not be able to “escape the law and justice” even if they were a US president.
In addition, Iran’s foreign ministry tweeted that Iran will not rest until the perpetrators of Soleimani’s murder are brought to justice.
“By committing a cowardly act of terror against General Soleimani, the United States has violated international law and the Charter of the United Nations in a blatant violation of Iraqi sovereignty,” said a message on the ministry’s Twitter account. . (hash) Iran will not rest until it brings those responsible to justice. ”
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday that Washington would bear responsibility for the consequences of any possible “adventure” in the region. His comments came during a call with his Kuwaiti counterpart, according to the ministry’s website.
America has already flown over B-52 bombers and sent a nuclear submarine to the Persian Gulf over what Trump administration officials describe as the possibility of an Iranian attack on the anniversary day of Soleimani’s murder.
Strategic calculations on both sides have been complicated by Washington’s political transition to the post of president-elect Joe bidenthe Iranian administration, which may seek new avenues to deal with Iran.
