Iranian foreign minister: Biden’s pressure for more concessions ‘won’t go anywhere’

Morning Message from South China

Hong Kong has improved its position among the world’s financial centers in a recently published study, thanks to the popularity of its stock market and numerous cross-border trade programs with mainland China, officials said. Hong Kong ranked fourth in the 29th edition of the Global Financial Centers Index (GFCI), which is published by the City of London’s think tank Z / Yen Group in partnership with research firm China Development Institute based in Shenzhen. New York retained its first place, followed by London and Shanghai. Singapore was fifth and Beijing sixth. Tokyo dropped three places from fourth to seventh. Get the latest information and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on Big Stories from China. “We are encouraged that Hong Kong has consistently been ranked among the world’s best financial centers since the launch of the Global Financial Centers Index in 2007,” said Laurence Li Lu-jen, President of the Financial Services Development Council. , a government of Hong Kong. -financed body responsible for promoting the sector. Laurence Li Lu-jen, president of the Financial Services Development Board. Photo: Jonathan Wong alt = Laurence Li Lu-jen, Chairman of the Financial Services Development Board. Photo: Jonathan Wong> The ranking, published twice a year in March and September, is based on a global online survey of more than 10,774 respondents, who rate 126 cities across five areas of competitiveness. While Hong Kong ranked fourth in business environment, human capital, infrastructure and reputation, it ranked fifth in financial sector development, said Mike Wardle, director and head of corporate affairs. Z / Yen Group indices, one of the report’s authors. “The success for Hong Kong is that it is firmly established among the world’s major financial centers in a very competitive system. We expect this to continue to be the case in the future,” Wardle said. Hong Kong’s main board ranked second last year after the Nasdaq, with companies raising more than US $ 50 billion through IPOs, a 27% jump year-on-year. The city reformed the list in 2018 to allow tech companies with weighted votes and pre-income biotech companies to register. “Hong Kong’s financial markets have indeed performed very well over the past year,” Christopher Hui Ching-yu, Secretary of Financial Services and Treasury, said Wednesday during a webinar, where he was joined by the authors of the report. “Despite the challenges and uncertainties presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, our markets have demonstrated resilience and strong performance in terms of IPO fundraising and trading volume.” “Hong Kong is not only a favorite international fundraising hub now, but it is also the world’s second largest fundraising center for biotech companies,” Hui said. A total of 43 companies raised a total of US $ 54 billion under the new registration regime. That includes Alibaba Group Holding, the owner of this newspaper, which raised $ 12.9 billion on its secondary listing in November 2019. The trend continues this year with search engine Baidu launching a share sale this week. secondary. Other proposals currently under consideration include cross-border trading systems such as the connect ETF, connect wealth management and the south link of the connect bond. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most trusted voice reporting on China and Asia for over a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.