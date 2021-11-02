Iranian FM tests positive for COVID ahead of nuclear talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has tested positive for the virus and “has continued to work since quarantine.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has tested positive for COVID-19, the Foreign Ministry spokesman said, ahead of nuclear talks due later this month.

“His general condition is good and he has continued to work since his forties,” Saeed Khatibzadeh told state media on Monday, adding that the minister’s visit agenda had changed.

Earlier Monday, the Foreign Ministry announced that Amirabdollahian would be traveling to India in late November to attend a meeting at the Joint Indo-Iranian Economic Commission.

No further indication was given by Khatibzadeh on the possibility that the foreign minister could visit New Delhi this month.

The number of COVID infections in the country has increased in recent weeks. The virus has so far killed more than 126,000 people in Iran, while more than 5.9 million cases have been reported since February 2020, according to figures released by Johns Hopkins University.

The diagnosis by the Minister of Foreign Affairs comes at a key moment in diplomatic efforts to relaunch a nuclear deal with the great powers.

The 57-year-old career diplomat, who was appointed foreign minister in August by President Ebrahim Raisi, was a close confidant of military strategist General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in a U.S. drone attack in beginning of last year.

Khatibzadeh said on Monday that talks with the other parties to the 2015 nuclear deal would resume “in the next two or three weeks,” although he added that ministers would not participate.

President Joe Biden’s administration has repeatedly warned that time is running out to reverse the US withdrawal from the deal ordered by his predecessor Donald Trump.

Washington does not participate directly in the talks but does participate through the European Union.

Trump’s abandonment of the deal and the reimposition of sweeping economic sanctions prompted Iran to suspend many of the commitments it made in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

Western governments on Saturday issued a joint statement expressing “grave” concern over Iran’s production of highly enriched uranium, which they said met “no credible civilian need.”

Iran retorted that the production was “intended for medical supply and use as fuel in Tehran’s research reactor,” and reiterated its willingness to resume talks.

Talks have been suspended since Raisi’s election in June.