Iranian election shakes Biden hope for nuclear deal

WASHINGTON (AP) – Officials in the Biden administration insist that the election of a hard-line supporter to the Iranian presidency will not affect the prospects of reviving the hesitant 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran . But there are already signs that their goal of closing a deal has become more difficult.

Optimism about an imminent deal faded as the latest talks ended on Sunday with no tangible indications of significant progress. And on Monday, in his first public comments since the vote, new Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi rejected a key Biden goal of expanding the nuclear deal if negotiators are able to save the old one.

At the same time, Raisi is likely to raise Iran’s demands for sanctions relief in return for Iranian compliance with the deal, as he himself is already subject to US human rights sanctions. .

“I don’t envy the Biden team,” said Karim Sadjapour, senior researcher at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace who has advised several US administrations on Iran. “I think the administration now has a heightened sense of urgency to revise the deal before Raisi and a new tough team is inaugurated.”

President Joe Biden and his team have made the return of the United States to the agreement one of their top foreign policy priorities. The deal was one of President Barack Obama’s iconic accomplishments, one that aides currently serving in the Biden administration had helped negotiate and which Donald Trump repudiated and attempted to dismantle as president.

Despite Raisi’s impending presidency, officials in the Biden administration insist the prospects of reaching a deal are unaffected. They argue that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who signed the 2015 agreement known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, will make all final decisions, regardless of the president.

“The president’s point of view and our point of view is that the decision maker is the supreme leader,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday. “This was the case before the elections; this is the case today; this will probably be the case for the future.

“Iran will have, we hope, the same supreme leader in August that it will have today, as it had before the elections, as it had in 2015 when the JCPOA was first consummated. times, “State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

But hopes for substantial progress collapsed last week ahead of Iran’s election amid a wave of speculation about the vote’s impact on Iranian-US side talks in Vienna. Diplomats and others familiar with the talks had thought that the final round, the sixth, could produce at least one tangible result even if it had not come to a full deal.

Now that cycle is over and a seventh cycle has yet to be scheduled as Raisi, the head of Iran’s conservative judiciary, has brandished an outright rejection of anything other than Iran’s strict adherence to the deal. 2015 in exchange for the lifting of all US sanctions.

In his public comments Monday, Raisi dismissed US calls for Iran to agree to continue discussions on expanding the original nuclear deal to include its ballistic missile program and support for regional groups that the United States designate as terrorist organizations.

“It’s non-negotiable,” said Raisi ‘

Iranian experts agree that it will be difficult, if not impossible, for Biden to get Iran to move beyond the nuclear deal.

“I am very skeptical that once we lift the sanctions to bring them back, they will feel pressured to come back and negotiate more concessions,” said Sadjapour. “And, if we force them with sanctions back to the table, they will say that we have repealed our part of the nuclear deal.” Again.”

Critics of the nuclear deal argue that the administration has already given too much in exchange for too little by signaling its willingness to repudiate Trump’s repudiation of the nuclear deal. And, they say that even if Iran agrees to some sort of additional talks, the engagement will be meaningless.

“It was pretty obvious that the Iranians had never negotiated in good faith beyond the JCPOA,” said Rich Goldberg, a National Security Council official in the Trump administration who took a hard line against Iran. .

“But now, even though the administration gets some sort of face-saving language for the Iranians on future talks, Raisi has already said they’re not interested. The template is in place, ”he said. “You can’t go back to a skeptical Congress, allies and opponents of a deal and say the promise means everything it means when Raisi has already said it doesn’t.”

But administration officials are adamant that as good as the nuclear deal is, it is insufficient and needs to be improved.

“We see a return to compliance as necessary but insufficient, but we also view a return to compliance as allowing us to deal with these other issues in a diplomatic manner,” Price said, adding that the point had been made clear to the Iranians. ” in no uncertain terms.

An added complication is that Raisi will become the first sitting Iranian president to be sanctioned by the US government even before taking office, in part because of his tenure as head of the internationally criticized Iranian justice system – a situation that could complicate visits. state and speeches at international forums such as the United Nations.

Psaki and Price have both said the United States will continue to hold Raisi accountable for human rights violations for which he has been sanctioned by the Trump administration.

Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018 and launched a “maximum pressure” campaign on Iran, which included reinstating all sanctions relaxed under the deal and adding a host news.