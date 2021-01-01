World
Iranian commander swears ‘resistance’ a year after Soleimani’s murder – Times of India
The American murder of General Qassem Soleimani will not deter Iranian resistance, a senior commander said on Friday as tensions mounted ahead of the first anniversary of the drone strike.
the United States killed Soleimani, head of the Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force, in Iraq on January 3, 2020. Washington had accused him of leading attacks by Iran-aligned militias against US forces in the region.
A few days after the American drone strike, Iran retaliated with a rocket attack on an Iraqi air base where US forces were stationed, and Iranian forces on high alert mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian airliner taking off from Tehran.
Esmail Ghaani, who succeeded Soleimani as head of the elite Quds force, said on Friday that Iran was still ready to respond.
“From inside your own home there may emerge someone who will take revenge for your crime,” he said at a televised event to mark the anniversary at Tehran University.
“American misdeeds will not deter the Quds force from continuing its path of resistance,” he added.
Two US B-52 bombers flew over the Middle East on Wednesday in what US officials called a message of deterrence to Iran ahead of the first anniversary.
Thursday Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused the American president Donald trump for trying to fabricate a pretext to attack Iran, and said Tehran would defend itself forcefully.
Representatives of Iran’s allies and regional movements in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Gaza also spoke at the anniversary on Friday.
