Iran welcomes Qatar’s call to resume diplomacy with Gulf states

Iran FM Mohammad Javad Zarif stresses the need for collaboration for a “strong region without hegemony”.

Senior Iranian diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif praised Qatar’s call for the Gulf States to engage in dialogue with the Islamic Republic and to negotiate negotiations.

“As we have constantly emphasized, the solution to our challenges lies in working together to jointly form a ‘strong region’: peaceful, stable, prosperous and free of global or regional hegemony,” Zarif said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Zarif’s comments came after Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said monday his government was “full of hope” that Iran and its Arab neighbors could resume talks.

Qatar, which shares a large gas field with Iran, has for years called on Arab Gulf states to initiate talks with Iran, which they accuse of fomenting unrest in the Middle East – accusations Tehran denied .

“We still believe it should happen. It is also a desire shared by other CCGs [Gulf Cooperation Council] country, ”Sheikh Mohammed said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

However, Saudi Arabia, Iran’s biggest rival, has publicly indicated no willingness to engage with Tehran.

Instead, the Saudi kingdom insisted this month’s rapprochement with Qatar meant that the Gulf family would be better able to combat “the threats posed by the Iranian regime’s nuclear and ballistic missile program.”

Qatar’s drive to restore balance to the region comes as Doha finally resolves a three-year diplomatic dispute with four Arab countries, namely Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt and Bahrain . Earlier this month, the four countries lifted a land, sea and air blockade that had been in place since 2017.

Qatar has been accused of supporting “terrorism” and being too close to Iran – claims Doha has repeatedly denied, saying there was no justification for severing relations. Borders have now reopened, embassies will soon be reestablished and families separated by the blockade are reunited.