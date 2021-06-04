World
Iran wants actions, not promises, to revive nuclear deal, says Ayatollah Ali Khamenei – Times of India
DUBAI: IranSupreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday that Tehran wanted actions and not promises from six world powers to revive their 2015 nuclear deal.
“I told our negotiators that actions, and not promises (on the part of the six powers), are needed to restore the nuclear deal,” Khamenei said in a televised speech.
Tehran and the world powers have been in talks since early April with the aim of bringing back Washington and Tehran in full compliance with the agreement that the former US president Donald trump came out in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.
In response to the sanctions, Tehran replenished stocks of enriched uranium, enriching it to higher levels of fissile purity and installing advanced centrifuges to speed up production.
While the European Union The envoy coordinating the talks said on Wednesday he believed a deal would be reached in the next round starting next week, other high-level diplomats said the toughest decisions lay ahead. .
