Iran: US will not stand idly by if Iran delays nuclear talks (Envoy) – Times of India
WASHINGTON: the United States will not “stand idly by” on Iran if he is slow to return to a nuclear deal in talks resuming next week, the US special envoy said.
“If they start to get too close, too close for comfort, then of course we will not be ready to sit idly by,” the US negotiator said. Rob malley told National Public Radio in excerpts released Tuesday.
Iran will resume talks in Vienna with world powers on Monday after a five-month hiatus following the election of an ultra-conservative president, Ebrahim Raisi.
The talks come after the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, returning from a visit to Iran, says there has been no progress in talks over the country’s program disputes .
President Joe bidenThe administration opened talks earlier this year in hopes of bringing the United States back to a 2015 nuclear deal sacked by its predecessor Donald trump, but failed to come to an agreement with Iran.
“We are ready to come back to the deal and lift all the sanctions that are incompatible with the deal. So if Iran wants to get back into the deal, it has a way to do it,” he said. he adds. Malley noted.
“If he doesn’t want to go back to the deal, if he continues to do what he seems to be doing now, which is dragging his feet at the nuclear diplomatic table and picking up the pace on his nuclear program, if that is the path he chooses, we will have to react accordingly. ”
The negotiations are proceeding indirectly, with an EU envoy shuttling between Malley and the Iranian delegation, refusing to meet the US representative face to face.
Iran has called for all sanctions to be lifted, but the Biden administration has said it is only discussing measures imposed by Trump as part of the withdrawal from the nuclear deal, including a sweeping unilateral ban on states- United with respect to all other nations buying Iran’s main oil export.
Israel, which fiercely opposed the 2015 deal negotiated by President Barack Obama, waged a campaign of sabotage against Iran and threatened military action.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke of “other options”, although Malley in the interview made it clear that the United States was primarily concerned with economic pressure.
