Iran: US must lift sanctions before meeting nuclear deal

Tehran, Iran (AP) – Iran’s Supreme Leader has urged the United States to lift all sanctions if it wants Iran to live up to its commitments under its nuclear deal with world powers, State television reported Sunday, his first comments on the matter since US President Joe Biden took office.

“If (the United States) wants Iran to return to its commitments, it has to lift all sanctions in practice, then we will do a check … then we will return to our commitments,” Ayatollah Ali said. Khamenei, quoted by state television.

Former President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the atomic deal in 2018, in what he called maximum pressure on Iran.

In response, Iran began to gradually violate its commitments under the deal to limit its nuclear program. Officials have repeatedly stressed that the country will not return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal until the United States eases its sanctions.

Although Biden promised to join the deal, he insisted that Iran must first retrace its nuclear steps, creating a contest of wills between nations.

In an effort to increase pressure on the new administration, Iran threatened to block nuclear inspections later this month, began enriching uranium closer to military grade levels, and stepped up military exercises. , including launching cruise missiles as part of a naval exercise in the Gulf of Oman last month.

“This is the definitive and irreversible policy of the Islamic Republic, and all the country’s leaders are unanimous on this subject, and no one will deviate from it,” Khamenei added Sunday. The Supreme Leader has the final say on all state matters in Iran.