Iran, UN watchdog reach agreement on nuclear surveillance

Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency reached an agreement Sunday, that will allow the United Nations nuclear watch group to maintain its surveillance cameras at Iranian nuclear sites.

Why is this important: The last-minute deal averted yet another crisis on the way to restoring the 2015 nuclear deal, as Iran was on the verge of being censored for violating its deal with the IAEA, according to the New York Times.

The big picture: Just last week, the IAEA said its efforts had been “seriously undermined“by the refusal of the Iranian government to allow access to its surveillance equipment, which monitors the progress of the Iranian nuclear program.

Under the new agreement, Iran authorized the IAEA to “maintain the identified equipment and replace its storage media,” according to the joint press release.

“We have agreed on the replacement of the agency’s camera memory cards,” Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, told local media, Reuters reported.

The “way and when” to replace memory cards has yet to be determined, the joint press release noted.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, IAEA Director General, will meet Eslami at the next general conference in Vienna later this month, by Al Jazeera.

Grossi will also be visiting Iran soon, the joint press release said.

Enrique Mora, who has headed the delegation of the European Union to the nuclear talks in Vienna, tweeted that the agreement was a “positive step in ensuring continued knowledge about Iran’s nuclear program. Leave space for diplomacy. I appreciate the efforts.”

Inventory: United States withdrawn from the agreement with Iran in 2018 under the Trump administration, and the Iranian government countered by violating limits placed on its nuclear program.

