Iran, UN agree to replace damaged cameras at nuclear site

Iran and a UN watchdog said on Wednesday they had reached an agreement on replacing cameras at a nuclear complex, as Western powers warn time is running out to revive agreement on the program atomic of Tehran.

The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was looking to replace devices that Iran says were damaged in an attack in June it blames on Israel.

The IAEA “will soon install new surveillance cameras at the Iranian centrifuge component manufacturing workshop in Karaj under an agreement reached today between Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi and the head of the United Nations. Iran’s atomic energy Mohammad Eslami, “an IAEA statement said, calling it” an important development. “

He added that the two sides “will continue to work on outstanding safeguards issues with the aim of resolving them.”

Earlier this year, Iran began restricting some IAEA inspection activities as part of the steps it took on the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers after the United States backed down. unilaterally withdrawn in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions on Tehran.

“In a gesture of goodwill, Iran authorizes the IAEA to install new cameras to replace those damaged during a sabotage operation” against the Karaj nuclear site, said Iranian news agency Nour, considered as close to the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic.

“This is a voluntary action by Iran to put an end to the misunderstandings in its relations with the IAEA,” he said.

Grossi held talks in Tehran last month with the aim of addressing constraints on inspections, outstanding questions regarding the presence of undeclared nuclear material at sites in Iran and the treatment of IAEA personnel in the country.

These talks were “inconclusive” but “constructive”, he said later, just before the resumption of talks between Tehran and several world powers to revive the 2015 agreement which aims to prevent Iran from leaving. build an atomic bomb.

“Due to the completion of the security investigation into the damaged cameras, as well as the agency’s decision to condemn the sabotage at the TESA complex and to accept the technical inspection of the cameras by Iranian experts before Their installation, Iran has authorized the agency to replace the damaged cameras with new ones, ”the Nour report said.

The development was also reported by other Iranian news agencies.

– ‘Precious time’ –

Iran accuses its nemesis Israel of being behind the attack on the TESA Karaj centrifuge component workshop on June 23.

At the time, he said he foiled the attack on the building without identifying the nature of the incident.

Until Wednesday, Iran had rejected requests from the IAEA to replace the cameras.

Negotiations resumed Thursday last week in an attempt to revive the 2015 agreement under which Iran pledged to cut nuclear capabilities – under IAEA oversight – in return for sanctions relief.

On Monday, diplomats from Britain, France and Germany – among the countries negotiating with Iran – said “real negotiations” had not yet started.

“We are wasting precious time dealing with new Iranian positions incompatible with the JCPOA or which go beyond,” they said, referring to the 2015 agreement.

On Tuesday, America’s top diplomat, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, referred to the European statement and said Washington was preparing “alternatives” in case the Vienna talks fail.

On Tuesday, an Iranian government spokesperson said an agreement could be reached “quickly” if Western states were serious about lifting sanctions and stopped making “threats”.

Among the main sticking points are precisely the sanctions that Washington will lift and the guarantees demanded by Iran to guard against future changes of mind on the part of the United States.

Iran says it only wants to develop civilian capability, but Western powers say its stockpile of enriched uranium goes way beyond that and could be used to develop a nuclear weapon.

The Islamic republic has always denied wanting a nuclear arsenal.

