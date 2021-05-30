Iran to try French citizen for espionage

Iran will bring to justice a French citizen detained last year on espionage charges, its lawyer said on Sunday, a crime punishable by death.

French citizen Benjamin Brière, in his thirties, was arrested in Iran in May 2020 on suspicion of having piloted a drone and taken photos in a prohibited area. Saeid Dehghan, a human rights lawyer representing him, said on twitter Sunday that Iranian prosecutors had confirmed that his client would be tried on two counts of espionage and “propaganda against the system”.

“The prosecutor prepares the indictment and sends it to the Revolutionary Court,” Dehghan told the French news agency Agence France-Presse.

In the years that followed President Donald J. Trump withdrew the United States from a nuclear deal with the country and the sanctions reimposed, Iran has detained several foreigners and dual citizenship.