Iran to try French citizen for espionage
Iran will bring to justice a French citizen detained last year on espionage charges, its lawyer said on Sunday, a crime punishable by death.
French citizen Benjamin Brière, in his thirties, was arrested in Iran in May 2020 on suspicion of having piloted a drone and taken photos in a prohibited area. Saeid Dehghan, a human rights lawyer representing him, said on twitter Sunday that Iranian prosecutors had confirmed that his client would be tried on two counts of espionage and “propaganda against the system”.
“The prosecutor prepares the indictment and sends it to the Revolutionary Court,” Dehghan told the French news agency Agence France-Presse.
In the years that followed President Donald J. Trump withdrew the United States from a nuclear deal with the country and the sanctions reimposed, Iran has detained several foreigners and dual citizenship.
Iran frequently uses such cases as diplomatic bargaining chips or to lobby for the release of Iranian prisoners abroad. In March last year, the French government obtained the release of an academic detained on national security grounds, Roland Marchal, as part of a prisoner exchange.
Mr. Brière’s lawyer said in march that his client was facing a propaganda charge because he asked in a social media post why headscarves were mandatory for women in Iran but optional in some other predominantly Muslim countries.
A conviction for propaganda can carry a prison sentence of three months to one year. Espionage can be punished with death in Iran; Mr. Dehghan, the lawyer, told the BBC in March that Mr. Brière risked a long prison sentence if found guilty.
His sister, Blandine Brière, called the charges against his brother without merit and said he was just a French tourist in Iran.
On the occasion of the anniversary of Mr. Brière’s detention, on May 26, the French weekly Le Point published an open letter from Mme Brière to French President Emmanuel Macron, launching a desperate appeal for her help.
“Mr. President, it is after a long year of waiting, worry and incomprehension that I am writing to you, to call on you to help free Benjamin who is today cut off from his own life, from those who love it, and the rest of the world ”, Ms. Brière wrote on Facebook, echoing the letter.
“A year since Benjamin, and we, his relatives, have lived through hell,” said Brière, describing the Iranian authorities as deliberately obscuring the case. “We are powerless, faced with a scenario as unreal as it is incomprehensible,” she added.
The French Foreign Ministry said in March that Mr. Brière, detained at Vakilabad prison in the city of Mashhad, in northeastern Iran, was entitled to consular protection and that his embassy in Tehran was in "regular contact" with him.