Iran to impose 6-day ‘blanket lockdown’ against coronavirus

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – Iran has announced it will impose a six-day “blanket lockdown” on cities across the country after being hit by what it describes as its fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, official media reported on Saturday.

The lockdown includes all bazaars, markets and public offices, as well as cinemas, gymnasiums and restaurants in all Iranian cities.

Containment will begin Monday and last until Saturday.

The national coronavirus task force, which made the decision, also ordered a travel ban between all Iranian cities from Sunday to Friday.

Also on Saturday, Iran reported 466 deaths and 29,700 new cases of coronavirus patients in a single day. This brought the total number of pandemic-related deaths to 97,208 and the total number of confirmed cases to 4,389,085.

Iran last week hit a record in both its single-day death toll and new confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 42,541 new coronavirus cases and a daily death toll of 588.

Iran is struggling to vaccinate its people against the pandemic. Like much of the world, it lags far behind countries like the United States in immunization, with just 3.8 million of its over 80 million people having received both doses of the vaccine.

Many frontline medical workers have been vaccinated with vaccines made locally in Iran, or the Chinese state-backed Sinopharm vaccine which may be less effective than other inoculations.

The Iranian government has announced that its homemade vaccine offers 85% protection against the coronavirus, without disclosing any data or details. Iran also imports the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, as well as the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine under the COVAX program supported by the United Nations.

So far, the authorities have avoided imposing onerous rules on a population ill-equipped to support them. Iran, which has suffered the region’s worst virus outbreak, is reeling from a series of crises: tough US sanctions, global isolation, heat wave, the worst blackouts in recent memory and ongoing protests against the water and electricity shortages.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on all state matters, in January shut down any possibility of American or British vaccines entering the country, calling them “banned”.

For now, the majority of Iranians who receive vaccines rely on vaccines made abroad. A spokesperson for the Department of Health said Iran could import Western vaccines “as long as they are not produced in the United States or Britain.”