Iran to buy 60 million Covid-19 vaccines from Russia – Times of India
Tehran: Iran finalized deal with Russia to buy 60 million doses of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, government IRNA the news agency reported on Thursday.
The report quotes Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali as saying the contract has been “signed and finalized” for enough vaccinations to vaccinate 30 million people.
Jalali said Iran would receive the vaccines by the end of the year.
Iran began a 10-day lockdown on Saturday amid a fourth wave of coronavirus infections.
Authorities have ordered most stores and offices limited to one-third of their capacity to close in cities declared “red zones” with the highest infection rates.
The capital Tehran and 250 other towns and villages across the country have been declared red zones.
They have the highest viral positivity rates and the toughest restrictions in place. More than 85% of the country now has a red or orange infection status – slightly lower -, authorities said.
Sharp rise in infections follows two-week public holiday Nowruz, the Persian New Year. Millions of people have taken to the Caspian Coast and other popular vacation spots, crowded markets to shop for new clothes and toys, and gathered in homes for parties in defiance of government guidelines on food safety. health.
The new lockdown restricts access to parks, restaurants, bakeries, beauty salons, malls and bookstores.
There appeared to be no respite from the spread of the virus, as the vaccine rollout in Iran has been delayed. Only some 200,000 doses have been administered in the country of 84 million, according to the World Health Organization.
COVAX, an international collaboration to deliver the vaccine fairly across the world, delivered its first shipment to Iran on Monday from the Netherlands, containing 700,000 Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine doses.
Iran began the human phase of its homemade vaccine in December, which it is expected to distribute in the spring. The country has also started work on a joint vaccine with Cuba. It also plans to import some 17 million doses of the vaccine from COVAX and millions of doses from other countries.
Iran says several factors played a role in the growing number of cases, but insists the main culprit was the British variant of the virus that entered Iran from Iraq.
Earlier this year, the country launched its coronavirus inoculation campaign, administering a limited number of doses of Russian Sputnik V vaccine to medical workers.
