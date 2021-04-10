Iran tightens COVID restrictions amid fourth wave of pandemic

Iran on Saturday began enforcing tougher COVID restrictions across the country as the number of coronavirus cases soared.

Driving the news: The country Friday recorded 22,478 cases of coronavirus, his highest daily total, according to Al Jazeera. Health officials confirmed more than 19,660 cases on Saturday, as the surge in new infections follows Iran’s holiday celebrations last month.

President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech on Saturday that the main driver of the fourth wave was the most contagious variant of the coronavirus first discovered in the UK, according to Al Jazeera.

He also attributed the rise in infections to shopping activity ahead of Nowruz, the Iranian New Year and other holiday celebrations.

Details: Regions in Iran face new restrictions to varying degrees depending on how they are classified in the country’s color-coding system, Al Jazeera reported.

In Tehran and 250 other cities classified as “red zones,” which have the highest positivity rates, most non-essential services are due to shut down.

Travel in the “red zone” areas is prohibited and a curfew for private vehicles is in effect between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m.

The new restrictions are expected to last at least 10 days.

Yes, but: “Authorities have done little to enforce lockdown restrictions and originally resisted a nationwide lockdown to save an economy already devastated by severe US sanctions.” AP rated.

The big picture: Iran has experienced one of the worst outbreaks of COVID-19 in the Middle East.

Fewer than 320,000 doses of the vaccine had been administered in the country of about 83 million as of April 5, according to the World Health Organization.

The country has recorded more than 2 million cases of COVID-19 and 64,200 deaths since the start of the pandemic, Semi-official Fars news agency reported, citing health officials.

