Iran tells SKorea its seized ship is a matter for the courts

Tehran, Iran (AP) – Iranian Foreign Minister told a visiting South Korean delegation on Monday that the release of his ship and crew seized by Iranian forces is a matter of justice and out of the hands of the government , state media reported.

The development comes amid a growing financial dispute between countries.

The official IRNA news agency quoted Mohammad Javad Zarif as saying in a meeting with South Korea’s first deputy foreign minister that the Iranian government could not intervene in the affair, which “is ongoing. review within the legal and judicial framework, ”he said.

The seizure of the South Korean-flagged tanker by Iranian Revolutionary Guards on January 5 in the crucial Strait of Hormuz came as Iranian officials urged South Korea to release some $ 7 billion in stranded assets in the country’s banks because of US sanctions. Iran was apparently looking to increase its influence over Seoul ahead of South Korea’s pre-scheduled regional trip, which included a stopover in Qatar.

Zarif reiterated the government’s claim on Monday that the ship had been confiscated by Iran for “environmental pollution”. But he urged South Korea to lift restrictions on Iranian funds, calling the frozen assets “the biggest obstacle” to improving relations between the two nations.

“We have repeatedly told the Korean side that politicizing the case will not help resolve the case,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said. He said South Korean officials could appoint a lawyer to handle his case and present evidence in court.

Iran maintains that the tanker and its 20 crew members were detained at the mouth of the Persian Gulf due to the ship’s “environmental pollution”, but its owner has rejected the request. The crew, including sailors from Indonesia, Myanmar, South Korea and Vietnam, remain in detention in the port city of Bandar Abbas, near the Strait of Hormuz.

South Korea’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun and his delegation arrived in Tehran on Sunday to discuss the release of the Korean ship and frozen Iranian assets.

The story continues

Iranian central bank chief Abdolnasser Hemmati has said his country will not accept South Korea’s use of US sanctions as a reason for continuing to hold Iranian funds.

“I told the South Korean delegation that Iran does not accept their pretexts,” Hemmati said, according to Iranian media. He said Iran had scavenged resources from other countries, without citing any.

Hemmati said he believed the South Korean delegation was determined to resolve the issue.

In recent weeks, Hemmati complained that Iran was struggling to transfer some $ 220 million held in South Korean banks to pay for COVID-19 vaccines through COVAX, an international program designed to distribute vaccines against the coronavirus to participating countries.

The seizure of the ship was the latest in a series of escalations in the closing days of President Donald Trump’s administration, which unilaterally withdrew the United States from the Tehran nuclear deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions that the agreement had suspended. Iran has increased uranium enrichment levels at Fordo, its main underground nuclear facility, bringing the country a technical step away from military-grade purity levels of 90%.