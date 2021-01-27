Iran, Taliban say US is pushing war in Afghanistan

Tehran, Iran (AP) – Iranian and Taliban officials met in Tehran on Wednesday and accused the United States of provoking a continuation of the war in Afghanistan, Iranian national television reported.

Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, told visiting Taliban political leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar that the United States is seeking to continue the war in neighboring Afghanistan.

“US strategy supports continued war and bloodshed between various Afghan groups across the political spectrum,” Shamkhani said. He said the United States was trying to blame the insecurity and instability in the country on individual Afghan groups.

There was no immediate comment from the United States, which signed a peace deal with the Taliban last February and achieved its goal this month of reducing the number of troops in Afghanistan to around 2. 500 soldiers.

Taliban officials and the Afghan government earlier this month resumed peace talks in Qatar, the Arab Gulf state where the insurgents have an office. Stop-and-go talks aim to end decades of conflict. But frustration and fear have grown following a recent outbreak of violence, and both sides blame each other.

Baradar, who arrived on Monday with a Taliban delegation, criticized the United States for allegedly breaking its commitments to the February deal. He didn’t elaborate.

“We don’t trust the United States and we will fight any group that is a mercenary for the United States,” he said.

Sometimes Iranian and Taliban officials meet for what Tehran says are talks aimed at facilitating intra-Afghan dialogue.

Iran views the presence of US forces in neighboring Afghanistan and Iraq as a threat at its doorstep and regularly calls for their departure. Iran and Afghanistan share some 945 kilometers (approximately 585 miles) of common border.