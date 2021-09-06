World
Iran “strongly” condemns Taliban offensive in Panjshir Valley – Times of India
TEHRAN: Iran on Monday “strongly” condemned the Talibanmilitary offensive against recalcitrant fighters in Afghanistan Panjshir Valley, while the Islamist group claimed to have taken control of the region.
“The news from Panjshir is really worrying,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters. “The assault is strongly condemned.”
Iran, the region’s dominant Muslim Shiite power, has so far refrained from criticizing the Taliban since the Sunni group seized Kabul on August 15.
The Taliban claimed victory in the mountainous region of Panjshir on Monday, a spokesperson saying that “our country is completely out of the quagmire of war”, three weeks after the capture of the capital by the Islamists.
But the National Resistance Front (FRN) — made up of anti-taliban militias and former Afghan security forces – said its fighters were still in “strategic positions” across the valley and continued to fight.
“On the Panjshir issue, I insisted that it be resolved through dialogue in the presence of all former Afghans,” Khatibzadeh said.
“The Taliban must also respect their obligations under international law, and their commitments”, he added, affirming that “Iran will work to end all the suffering of the Afghan people in favor of the establishment a government representative of all Afghans. “.
Referring to Pakistan, Khatibzadeh said Iran condemned “any foreign interference” in Afghan affairs.
“We wish to inform our friends, and those who might make the strategic mistake of entering Afghanistan with different intentions, that Afghanistan is not a country that accepts the enemy (or) the aggressor” on its sol, added the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry.
Iran, which shares a 900-kilometer border with Afghanistan, did not recognize the Taliban when they came to power from 1996 to 2001.
Already host to nearly 3.5 million Afghans, and fearing a new influx, Tehran has nevertheless sought to sketch a rapprochement with the Taliban since their flash capture of Kabul against a backdrop of American withdrawal last month.
