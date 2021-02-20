Iran spokesman says Tehran is confident about lifting US sanctions despite disputes

The daily beast

Illustration photo by The Daily Beast / Photos via GettyMOSCOW – Thousands of Russian internet users have crammed into the Clubhouse audio chat app, which of all places has become the go-to place to talk about life in a political system Bossy. It’s been a mind-blowing week with the Clubhouse news. On Saturday, Elon Musk publicly invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the app. Luiza Rozova, a 17-year-old girl suspected by Russian independent media to be Putin’s illegitimate daughter, is another Clubhouse enthusiast. She recently used the platform to share information about her major in college, her aspirations for a career in fashion, and her apparent affinity for wildly messy conspiracy theories. And in an unusual public broadcast of views on a typically silent topic, 300 Russian journalists, lawyers and human rights defenders joined an open room on Clubhouse to discuss the spy case against one of Russia’s leading journalists. covering military affairs, Ivan Safronov, charged with treason for more than six months.In July, the Federal Security Service arrested Safronov, placing him in Lefortovo, one of Moscow’s most notorious prisons, while one leading Russian journalists is accused of treason. where he faces a term of up to 20 years. The agency accused Safronov of working for the Czech secret service and transmitting classified information about the Russian military. Investigators say the United States was the ultimate recipient of the secret information provided by Safronov in 2017. “It has been almost seven months since Ivan was put behind bars; his accusers were probably hoping his case would not garner public attention for the time being, ”said Safronov’s friend Ilya Barabanov, who was one of the top five speakers during the Clubhouse discussion. Bridges, as they were called in the USSR, shared between Russian and American audiences. Soviet and American journalists organized the bridges to connect Moscow, Leningrad, San Francisco, Boston and other cities for discussions on history and trends in culture, journalism or ways of life. did it over 40 years ago, Clubhouse now provides a platform for some unexpected speakers, including Putin’s alleged daughter, who used the app to discuss her thoughts on working in New York, Paris or Milan, calling the cities “fashion hot spots”. (The Kremlin has denied being a relative.) Rozova opened up to Andrei Zakharov, author of “Iron Masks,” an investigative report in Proekt media chronicling the life of her mother, the fabulously wealthy Svetlana Krivonogikh. According to Proekt, Krivonogikh has a net worth of $ 101 million. She has been Putin’s “close acquaintance” since the 1990s, and his daughter, Luiza, “strangely resembles” the head of the Kremlin, according to the report. Rozova did not comment on this aspect of Zakharov’s story, but admitted that she appreciated the popularity it brought to her social media accounts. Thanks to Clubhouse, Russians now know that Rozova does not watch TV. , receives news from the Telegram app, believes in pandemic conspiracy theories, and endorses the Kremlin’s assassination of political dissidents. Before Zakharov even joined the discussion, a Clubhouse user asked Rozova what she thought of Putin’s comment on the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, in which he said that if Russian special services wanted to kill Navalny, “They would have finished it”. Rozova responded without hesitation: “The ‘billion gold’ company is behind all this gimmick with the coronavirus. It turns out they’re killing people, ”the teenager said. “If ordinary people can do it, why can’t the government do it, for reasonable purposes?” Yet there is no place safe from the pervasive Russian corruption. The government newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta is warning citizens about buying invitations to Clubhouse talks, urging them “not to give in to the excitement” and “not to pay for invitations from unknown people”. Russian bureaucrats at all levels, from regional officials to the Kremlin administration, also join the Clubhouse discussions. This includes former Deputy Prime Minister and current President of the International Chess Federation, Arkady Dvorkovich, who used the app on Monday to answer questions about Russia’s plans to host the Chess Olympics, announcing that ‘he hoped’ to organize the Chess Olympics in Moscow next year. . Kremlin political opponents are also exploring the possibilities of this new social media. Valery Kostenok, a 21-year-old politician and member of the Yabloko party, downloaded Clubhouse to his phone on Wednesday. “I was skeptical at first because there was a rumor that someone was recording all conversations and leaking them. But I realized I had no secrets from anyone and decided to download the app, ”he told The Daily Beast. “The pandemic, police arrests and persecution have made many of our favorite platforms and spaces unavailable. Russians are big fans of public lectures, debates and discussions, so our young people are now taking the Clubhouse rooms by storm. 