Iran speaks as yet another test of Biden’s ties to Israel

Mr. Dermer, now a private citizen but still a confidant of Mr. Netanyahu, said the Biden administration was “engaged in accommodating Iran at best, and appeasing Iran at worst”.

“It is disastrous for Israel’s national security,” he added.

In his joint appearance with Mr. Netanyahu, Blinken said the administration “is consulting Israel closely, as we have done today, on the negotiations underway in Vienna around a potential return to Israel. Iran nuclear deal, at the same time as we continue. to work together to counter Iran’s destabilizing actions in the region.

With a fifth national election in two possible years in Israel, Mr. Netanyahu’s long tenure in power can be numbered. But David Makovsky, director of the Koret program on Arab-Israeli relations at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said he did not see an immediate successor to Mr. Netanyahu who would be more pro-Israeli. nuclear deal.

Mr. Makovsky said Israeli officials hope to avoid the acrimony with Washington that characterized Mr. Obama’s nuclear talks with Iran. Mr Netanyahu has openly denounced the deal as lacking sufficient limits on Iran’s nuclear activity, in part because many restrictions gradually disappear after a decade, and as failing to meet Iran’s support for proxies. anti-Israelis like Hamas and Lebanon-based Hezbollah.

But he added that Israeli officials have become skeptical of what Mr. Blinken and other Biden officials say about a potential “longer and stronger” deal that would address Iran’s ballistic missile program and support. to agents.

Prospects for a revived nuclear deal depend not only on negotiations in Vienna, but also electoral politics in Tehran, where a list of seven candidates for next month’s presidential elections was announced Tuesday by a panel of clerics examining the candidates. .

Two associates of President Hassan Rouhani, a moderate who was an architect of the original nuclear deal, were disqualified from the final list on Tuesday, virtually guaranteeing that the next president will be a hard-line conservative closely aligned with the supreme leader, the ayatollah Ali. Khamenei. The most favored candidate to win is Ebrahim raisi, the head of the judiciary.