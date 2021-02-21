Iran slows down nuclear inspectors, but appears to be giving way to deal

Iran appears to have partly lifted its threat to sharply limit international inspections of its nuclear facilities from Tuesday, giving Western nations three months to see whether the beginnings of a new diplomatic initiative with the United States and Europe will restore the 2015 nuclear deal.

After a weekend in Tehran, Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said on Sunday that his inspectors would have “less access” from Tuesday, but that they could still monitor the main production sites where Iran has said it manufactures nuclear material. He did not describe what form these new limits would take, but said there would be a three-month hiatus on some of Iran’s new restrictions under a “technical annex” that did not has not been made public.

At the same time, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that under a law passed by the country’s parliament, Tehran would no longer abide by an agreement with the nuclear agency that gives inspectors the right to require access to any site where they suspicious nuclear activity may have taken place. He also said inspectors could not get footage from security cameras that keep some of the sites under constant surveillance.

The vague announcement appeared to be part of maneuvers in Iran on how to respond to an offer from the Biden administration to resume diplomatic contact on the restoration of deal that President Donald J. Trump abandoned almost three years ago. President Biden and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken have offered to join European nations in what would be the first substantial diplomacy with Tehran in more than four years.