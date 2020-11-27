Iran shuts down government offices, tightens virus restrictions

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – Iran on Friday announced that all government offices would close and operate efficiently with only essential staff, further stepping up coronavirus measures as the country struggles to contain its wave of infection. more widespread to date.

From this Saturday – the first day of the working week in Iran – state television said “only employees who need to be present will be at work” in government offices. Managers will call who still has to come to work.

The report does not specify the duration of the closures, but asks the Iranians to postpone any planned visit to government offices.

Infections have skyrocketed in recent months and on Friday Iran again set a single-day record for new cases of the virus with 14,051 cases, bringing the total to 922,397.

Iran has also recorded more than 400 virus deaths a day since last Saturday, the same day that new and tightened restrictions took effect. Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said the death toll reached 47,095 on Friday, after 406 people had died since Thursday.

As of Saturday, some government offices and organizations had closed or started working with less than 30% of their employees, while banks, post offices, communications and other utilities worked with half their staff.

These new lockdowns also included shutting down most businesses, stores, malls and restaurants, and are expected to last for two weeks.

The Iranian government had recently resisted the country’s shutdown in an attempt to save an economy plagued by unprecedented US sanctions, which effectively prevent Iran from selling its oil internationally. The Trump administration reimposed sanctions in 2018 after Tehran’s nuclear deal withdrew with world powers.

Earlier this month, authorities ordered a month-long nighttime curfew for businesses in Tehran and 30 other major towns and villages, asking non-essential stores to keep their workers at home. Yet law enforcement in the sprawling metropolis remains a challenge.