Iran sentences Anglo-Iranian researcher to 9 years in prison

Tehran, Iran (AP) – Iran has sentenced an Anglo-Iranian anthropologist who has studied child marriage and female genital mutilation to nine years in prison and fined him more than $ 700,000 in cash, reported Sunday the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The report states that Kameel Ahmady was sentenced by the Iranian Revolutionary Court for cooperating with European embassies in favor of promoting homosexuality, visiting Israel as a BBC journalist, cooperating and communicating with foreign and hostile media , infiltration aimed at changing the law, and sending false reports on the country to the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Iran.

The report says Ahmady has the right to appeal within 20 days.

In October 2019, Iran acknowledges Ahmady’s arrest for alleged links with institutes affiliated with foreign intelligence services.

His wife Shafagh Rahmani and activists had announced that he had been detained in August of the same year. At the time, the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran said Ahmady had previously been the target of hard-liners in the Iranian media for his work “on politically sensitive subjects, including the child marriage, LGBTQ issues and female genital mutilation ”.

He was released in November 2019 on bail. Sunday’s report did not say if he was still free.

Travel to Israel and homosexuality are both illegal in Iran. Offenders can face up to five years in prison for visiting Israel. Gay people can face the death penalty if they have sex, although there have been no reports of capital punishment for homosexuality in recent years.

Ahmady is one of the many binationals who have been detained by Iran in recent years. Iran does not recognize dual nationality.

Iran has another Anglo-Iranian national, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has already served most of his five-year sentence for espionage. She was granted temporary release this spring and was allowed to stay indefinitely at her parents’ home in Tehran due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The story continues

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, an employee of the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the news agency’s charitable arm, was on trial for conspiring to overthrow the Iranian government.

Their cases come amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West over its atomic program.

President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the nuclear deal last year and imposed sanctions, crippling the Iranian economy. Iran recently started to walk away from the deal, warning that it will take further action if Europe cannot guarantee Tehran the ability to sell its crude oil on the world market.