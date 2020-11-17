World
Iran says US move against it would face ‘overwhelming’ response – Times of India
DUBAI / JERUSALEM: any American attack against Iran would face an “overwhelming” response, an Iranian government spokesperson said on Tuesday, following reports that US President Donald Trump requested last week for a strike on Iran’s main nuclear site, but decided not to do it.
“Any action against the Iranian nation would certainly meet with an overwhelming response,” spokesman Ali Rabiei said in remarks posted on an official government website.
Citing a U.S. official, Reuters reported on Monday that Trump, with two months remaining in office, had spoken with top advisers about the possibility of attacking the Natanz uranium enrichment plant – but they were dissuaded by them from this option.
One of the advisers named in the report, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, is due to visit on Wednesday Israel, which for a long time hinted at possible military action against its sworn enemy, Iran.
“If I were the Iranians, I wouldn’t feel comfortable” after the report, Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said, adding that he was unaware of the Oval Office’s deliberations on Thursday. latest.
“It is very important that the Iranians know that if, indeed, they suddenly rush to high levels of enrichment, in the direction of nuclear weaponry, they are likely to encounter the military might of the United States – and also , maybe, other countries, ”Steinitz told IDF Radio.
Iran says its nuclear program meets peaceful needs. Rabiei accused Israel of “psychological warfare” against Iran.
“Personally, I don’t foresee that it’s likely that they (the United States) would want to cause insecurity in the world and the region,” Rabiei said.
