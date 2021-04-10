Iran says nuclear program tests newest advanced centrifuge

Tehran, Iran (AP) – Iran said on Saturday it had started mechanical tests on its latest advanced nuclear centrifuge, even as the five world powers that remain in a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran try to bring back the United States in the agreement.

The Iranian IR-9 centrifuge, when operational, would have the ability to separate uranium isotopes faster than current centrifuges in use, thus enriching uranium at a faster rate. The announcement that aired on state television took place on Iran’s Nuclear Day.

The output of the IR-9 is 50 times faster than Iran’s first centrifuge, the IR-1. Iran’s nuclear program is also developing IR-8 centrifuges.

Since January, Iran has started enriching uranium to a purity of up to 20%, a technical step away from military grade levels, although Iranian leaders insist the country is unwilling to develop. a nuclear weapon.

Former US President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the nuclear deal in 2018, accusing Iran of not sticking to the deal, opting for what he called a maximum pressure campaign of stepping up US sanctions and other difficult actions.

Iran has responded by stepping up its uranium enrichment and building centrifuges in blatant violation of the agreement, while insisting that its nuclear development is for civilian and not military purposes.

Israel maintains that Iran still maintains its ambition to develop nuclear weapons, pointing to Tehran’s ballistic missile program and research into other technologies.

Iran denies that it is researching nuclear weapons and claims its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

Iran’s stockpile of 20% enriched uranium has reached 55 kilograms (121 pounds), bringing its nuclear program closer to military-grade enrichment levels. The amount of material was 17 kilograms in January.

Iran has installed 1,000 IR2 centrifuges and a cascade of 164 IR4 machines. Both are in operation and have more speed than IR1 machines.

Since the end of February, Iran has ceased to respect a confidential agreement with the UN nuclear watchdog reached as part of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal. The International Atomic Energy Agency has additional protocols with several countries that it monitors.

The story continues

Under the protocol with Iran, the IAEA “collects and analyzes hundreds of thousands of images captured daily by its sophisticated surveillance cameras,” the agency said in 2017. The agency also told the period that it had placed “2000 tamper-evident seals on nuclear materials.” and equipment. “

However, the Iranian parliament passed a bill in December obliging the government to limit its cooperation with the IAEA and push its nuclear program beyond the limits of the 2015 nuclear deal. After the entry into force of the Bill, Iran has started enriching uranium to 20% purity and running advanced centrifuges – both banned by the deal.

Iran argues that the US departure from the nuclear deal was the first violation of the deal by either country and therefore the US must take the first step and lift the sanctions before Iran returns to compliance.

President Joe Biden took office saying getting back into the deal and putting Iran’s nuclear program back under international restrictions was a priority. But Iran and the United States disagree over Iran’s demands that the sanctions be lifted first. This stalemate threatened to become the first foreign policy setback for the new US president.

Talks in Vienna to bring the United States back into the Iran deal broke on Friday with no immediate sign of progress on the issues dividing Washington and Tehran.

However, delegates spoke of a constructive atmosphere and agreed to continue discussions.