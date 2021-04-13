Iran says it will enrich uranium to highest level ever after Natanz attack

Iran will start enriching uranium to 60% purity – more than ever – following the attack on its Natanz nuclear facility, the country’s deputy foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Abbas Araghchi told state broadcaster Press TV that Iran has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations atomic watchdog, of its intentions.. The watchdog declined to comment.

The decision to increase the level of enrichment will be seen as a further reduction in Iran’s compliance with restrictions on its nuclear program agreed to in its 2015 agreement with world powers.

Iran had enriched up to 20% uranium. As part of the nuclear deal, he agreed to enrich uranium only to 3.67 percent.

Monday, Iran accused Israel of weekend sabotage attack in Natanz who damaged the centrifuges he uses to enrich uranium there, and warned he would take revenge for the assault. Details are scarce on the weekend’s attack.

Iran has always said that it is not looking for a nuclear weapon and that this would be contrary to Islamic teaching.

Araghchi’s announcement comes amid ongoing negotiations over the deal to bring the United States back into the pact, following former President Donald Trump’s unilateral withdrawal from the deal in 2018.

President Joe Biden has said he is ready to return to the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which tied Iran to restrictions on its nuclear program in return for relief from nuclear power. US and international sanctions.

But the two sides have so far argued over how to relaunch the pact. Indirect talks between Iran and the United States began in Vienna last week.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned in the aftermath of the Natanz attack that the nuclear facility would be rebuilt with more advanced machinery.

“The Zionists wanted revenge on the Iranian people for their success in lifting the sanctions,” said Zarif, Iran’s official IRNA news agency. “But we do not allow it and we will take revenge for this action against the Zionists.”

A former U.S. intelligence official told NBC News the attack significantly delayed Iran’s nuclear program, but should be seen as part of a package of actions, including further explosions and assassinations of nuclear scientists, which collectively have caused serious damage.

“Someone has the ability to reach out and put God’s finger on someone’s forehead without hurting civilians,” the former official said. “The Iranians think, ‘Can we get away with something secret that these guys aren’t going to blow up and kill? They can find and touch your most secret people, places and toys, and do it surgically in a way that doesn’t hurt civilians or leave fingerprints. “