Iran says it has started enriching uranium to 60%. How important is that?
Iran has started to enrich its supply of 60% purity uranium – the closest the country has ever reached to the level needed for a weapon – in response to the sabotage of an Iranian nuclear site last weekend linked to Israel.
Iran’s movement, reported in state media on Friday, makes good on threats announced by Iranian officials after the sabotage, which cast a new cloud over negotiations to salvage the 2015 agreement limiting Iran’s nuclear capabilities in return for sanctions relief.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani went further, boasting that talks were resuming in Vienna that his scientists could easily enrich uranium to 90% purity – military grade fuel – although he insisted, as Iranian leaders have repeatedly done, that Iran “never seeks to make an atomic bomb.”
So what is the significance of the purity of uranium, which is at the heart of the deal that negotiators are trying to save? And why is Iran making these claims? Some basic questions and answers:
What is the purpose of uranium enrichment?
Uranium contains a rare radioactive isotope, called U-235, which can be used to power nuclear reactors at low levels of enrichment and to fuel nuclear bombs at much higher levels. The purpose of uranium enrichment is to increase the percentage levels of U-235, which is often done through the use of centrifuges – machines that spin a form of unrefined uranium at high speeds high.
Under the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Iran was allowed to retain up to 300 kilograms, or 660 pounds, of 3.67% enriched uranium for the civilian nuclear energy. Iran has also agreed to stop enriching uranium beyond 5% and to idle hundreds of centrifuges. Its uranium supply fell well below the amount needed to produce even a single bomb.
Why does Iran have more enriched uranium now?
After President Donald J. Trump repudiated the Iran deal in 2018, reimposed economic sanctions on Iran, and added other sanctions, Iran embarked on a gradual series of steps to move away respecting the deal to fight back – increasing its uranium supply by 3.67%, adding centrifuges, increasing uranium purity in part of the supply to 20% and restricting access by international inspectors to some nuclear sites. All the while, the country has said that these are easily reversible actions.
What makes the 60% fortification level particularly threatening is that the delicate enrichment process becomes much easier and requires fewer centrifuges as it moves to higher purities. In other words, reaching 90% purity is much easier from 20%, and even easier from 60%.
How much enriched uranium does Iran have now?
According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, the nuclear watchdog of the United Nations, Iran by February had amassed 2,967.8 kilograms of uranium – about 14 times the limit of the nuclear deal and theoretically enough to fuel about three atomic bombs if refined to weapon grade. The stock includes 17.6 kilograms spiked to 20 percent – also banned by the agreement until 2030.
Did last weekend’s sabotage delay Iran’s ability to enrich uranium?
Almost certainly yes. While Iranian officials have given conflicting accounts on the extent of the damage caused by the centrifuges at Natanz, the sabotaged enrichment complex, at least one said several thousand machines had been destroyed. But Iran also has a second known enrichment site, an underground facility called Fordow, which houses around 1,000 centrifuges, and some were deployed earlier this year to enrich the uranium to 20 percent.
Nuclear experts estimate that to enrich uranium to a purification level of 20% to 60%, Iran would have to dedicate around 500 centrifuges to this work. It would take about 100 more spinning machines to further raise the purification level to 90%.
In an interview, Olli Heinonen, former chief inspector of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said Iran could in theory go from 60% to 90% enrichment in a week, compared to about a month in rising from 20%.
“It’s not a huge difference. At this point, it’s a demonstration, ”he said of the threat of 60% enrichment from Iran. “They want to show they can do it.”
Does that mean Iran could produce a bomb in a week?
No. It is much more difficult, according to Dr. Heinonen and others, to turn 90% enriched uranium into the nucleus of an atomic bomb. It could take months. And such an estimate does not include the technology, testing, and time needed to install the weapon on a missile warhead, which could take significantly longer.
Why would Iran allude to such capabilities?
The threat to militarize its nuclear capabilities has always been a negotiating tool used by Iran – both in the talks leading up to the 2015 deal and in the ongoing negotiations. At the same time, Tehran has made it clear that it wants to reach an agreement that will end heavy US sanctions, which severely hamper Iran’s oil sales and international financial transactions. This partly explains Iran’s reluctance to retaliate militarily for attacks on its nuclear sites.
“Iran sees itself as a boxer in the ring,” said Mehrzad Boroujerdi, an expert from Iran who is a professor and director of the School of Public and International Affairs at Virginia Tech. “He gets hit left and right, without it being possible to do damage to the other side.”
With the 60% enrichment, said Boroujerdi, Iranian leaders “are trying to use whatever strengths they can have.”
