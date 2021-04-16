Iran says it has started enriching uranium to 60%. How important is that?

Iran has started to enrich its supply of 60% purity uranium – the closest the country has ever reached to the level needed for a weapon – in response to the sabotage of an Iranian nuclear site last weekend linked to Israel.

Iran’s movement, reported in state media on Friday, makes good on threats announced by Iranian officials after the sabotage, which cast a new cloud over negotiations to salvage the 2015 agreement limiting Iran’s nuclear capabilities in return for sanctions relief.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani went further, boasting that talks were resuming in Vienna that his scientists could easily enrich uranium to 90% purity – military grade fuel – although he insisted, as Iranian leaders have repeatedly done, that Iran “never seeks to make an atomic bomb.”

So what is the significance of the purity of uranium, which is at the heart of the deal that negotiators are trying to save? And why is Iran making these claims? Some basic questions and answers:

What is the purpose of uranium enrichment?

Uranium contains a rare radioactive isotope, called U-235, which can be used to power nuclear reactors at low levels of enrichment and to fuel nuclear bombs at much higher levels. The purpose of uranium enrichment is to increase the percentage levels of U-235, which is often done through the use of centrifuges – machines that spin a form of unrefined uranium at high speeds high.