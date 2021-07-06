Iran says it has further enriched its uranium, sparking widespread condemnation

Iran took steps to enrich uranium metal to 20% purity and manufacture nuclear fuel for reactors, the United Nations main nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday.

With the use of “locally produced uranium,” Iran would use fuel to power Tehran’s research reactor, but the United States and allied nations have called the move “worrying.”

State Department spokesman Ned Price said it was “another unfortunate setback” as the United States entered into indirect nuclear non-proliferation talks with the ‘Iran since April.

Price told reporters on Tuesday that the move would give Iran no leverage as the United States seeks to restore a nuclear deal with the Middle Eastern nation, and said “the window for diplomacy remains open.” .

Under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – from which Donald Trump withdrew the United States in 2018 – Iran is not allowed to enrich uranium beyond a purity threshold of 3.67%, which is all that is needed to power a commercial grade reactor. power station, according to Arms Control Association.

But the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, said on Tuesday that Iran had violated the regulations.

“Today, Iran informed the Agency that UO2 [uranium dioxide] enriched up to 20% in U-235 would be shipped to the R&D laboratory of the fuel fabrication plant in Isfahan, where it would be converted to UF4 [Uranium tetrafluoride] then to uranium metal 20% enriched in U-235, before using it to make the fuel, “an IAEA spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News.

Uranium-235 can be used to power nuclear power plants and nuclear reactors that operate warships, according to the Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention. But it can also be used for nuclear weapons, which is of concern to Western countries.

In a unified statement condemning the Iranian plan, the foreign ministers of France, Germany and the United Kingdom called the move “concerning” and “an escalation of its nuclear violations”.

“Iran has no credible civilian need for R&D and production of uranium metal, which is a key step in the development of a nuclear weapon,” the group said.

“We strongly urge Iran to cease without delay all activities in violation of the JCPoA and to resume negotiations in Vienna with a view to bringing them to an early conclusion,” the foreign ministers continued. “Iran is threatening to get through the Vienna talks despite the progress made in the six rounds to date.”

There are no established plans for direct talks between the United States and Iran.

Price said the United States was not pushing Iran to meet a strict deadline on the negotiating table, but said the administration was continuing to assess the situation.

Tel Aviv University professor Eyal Zisser and former director of the Moshe Dayan Center for Middle Eastern and African Studies told Fox News that the announcement “is part of Iran’s game to pressure the United States for a best deal “.

Zisser explained that the Iranians can sense how badly Washington wants the deal, so they add pressure and create a crisis to get a better deal.

