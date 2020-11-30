World
Iran says Israel remotely killed military nuclear scientist – Times of India
TEHRAN: Senior Iranian security official on Monday accused Israel of using “electronic devices” to remotely kill scientist who founded Islamic Republic military nuclear program in the 2000s.
Ali Shamkhani, the country’s secretary Supreme National Security Council, made the comment at the funeral of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, where the Iranian defense minister separately vowed to continue the man’s work “with more speed and more power.”
Israel, long suspected of killing Iranian nuclear scientists over the past decade, declined to comment on the attack.
Fakhrizadeh led Iran’s so-called AMAD program, which Israel and the West said was a military operation examining the feasibility of building a nuclear weapon.
The International Atomic Energy Agency says the “structured program” ended in 2003. US intelligence agencies endorsed this assessment in a 2007 report.
Israel insists Iran still maintains the ambition to develop nuclear weapons, highlighting Tehran’s ballistic missile program and research into other technologies. Iran has long maintained that its nuclear program is peaceful.
Shamkhani’s remarks dramatically change the story of Fakhrizadeh’s murder on Friday. Authorities first said that a truck exploded, and then gunmen opened fire on the scientist, killing him.
State television’s English-language Press TV earlier reported that a weapon recovered from the scene of the attack bore “the logo and specifications of the Israeli military industry.”
The Arabic-language state television channel Al-Alam claimed the weapons used were “controlled by satellite,” a statement also made on Sunday by the semi-official Fars news agency.
None of the outlets immediately offered evidence to support their claims. “Unfortunately, the operation was a very complicated operation and was carried out using electronic devices,” Shamkhani said on state television. “No individual was present at the site.”
Shamkhani also blamed the Iranian exile group Mujahedeen-e-Khalq for “playing a role in this”, without giving further details. The MEK did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Monday’s service for Fakhrizadeh took place in an outside part of the Iranian Defense Ministry in Tehran, with officials including the head of the Revolutionary Guards, General Hossein Salami, the head of the Quds Force of the Guard, General Esmail Ghaani, civilian nuclear program chief Ali Akbar Sahei and intelligence minister Mamoud Alavi. . They sat separated from each other and wore masks because of the coronavirus pandemic as reciters melodically read parts of the Quran and religious texts.
Defense Minister General Amir Hatami delivered a speech after kissing Fakhrizadeh’s coffin and laying his forehead on him. He said the assassination of Fakhrizadeh would make the Iranians “more united, more determined”.
“To continue on your way, we will continue with more speed and more power,” Hatami said in comments broadcast live by state television.
Hatami also criticized countries that did not condemn Fakhrizadeh’s assassination, warning: “It will catch up with you someday.”
Overnight, the United Arab Emirates, which has just concluded a normalization agreement with Israel, issued a statement condemning the “heinous assassination”. The United Arab Emirates, home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, have warned that they “could fuel further conflict in the region.”
Last year, the UAE found itself in the midst of a growing spate of incidents between Iran and the United States. Although long suspicious of Iran’s nuclear program, the Emirates have said they want to defuse the crisis. The UAE has just started passenger air service to Israel and Israelis are expected to vacation in the country over Hanukkah in the coming days.
Hatami also called the US nuclear arsenal – and the stockpile of atomic bombs that Israel has long been suspected of holding – “the most dangerous threat to humanity.”
Later, mourners buried Fakhrizadeh in the courtyard of Imamzadeh Saleh mosque in northern Tehran.
Ali Shamkhani, the country’s secretary Supreme National Security Council, made the comment at the funeral of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, where the Iranian defense minister separately vowed to continue the man’s work “with more speed and more power.”
Israel, long suspected of killing Iranian nuclear scientists over the past decade, declined to comment on the attack.
Fakhrizadeh led Iran’s so-called AMAD program, which Israel and the West said was a military operation examining the feasibility of building a nuclear weapon.
The International Atomic Energy Agency says the “structured program” ended in 2003. US intelligence agencies endorsed this assessment in a 2007 report.
Israel insists Iran still maintains the ambition to develop nuclear weapons, highlighting Tehran’s ballistic missile program and research into other technologies. Iran has long maintained that its nuclear program is peaceful.
Shamkhani’s remarks dramatically change the story of Fakhrizadeh’s murder on Friday. Authorities first said that a truck exploded, and then gunmen opened fire on the scientist, killing him.
State television’s English-language Press TV earlier reported that a weapon recovered from the scene of the attack bore “the logo and specifications of the Israeli military industry.”
The Arabic-language state television channel Al-Alam claimed the weapons used were “controlled by satellite,” a statement also made on Sunday by the semi-official Fars news agency.
None of the outlets immediately offered evidence to support their claims. “Unfortunately, the operation was a very complicated operation and was carried out using electronic devices,” Shamkhani said on state television. “No individual was present at the site.”
Shamkhani also blamed the Iranian exile group Mujahedeen-e-Khalq for “playing a role in this”, without giving further details. The MEK did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Monday’s service for Fakhrizadeh took place in an outside part of the Iranian Defense Ministry in Tehran, with officials including the head of the Revolutionary Guards, General Hossein Salami, the head of the Quds Force of the Guard, General Esmail Ghaani, civilian nuclear program chief Ali Akbar Sahei and intelligence minister Mamoud Alavi. . They sat separated from each other and wore masks because of the coronavirus pandemic as reciters melodically read parts of the Quran and religious texts.
Defense Minister General Amir Hatami delivered a speech after kissing Fakhrizadeh’s coffin and laying his forehead on him. He said the assassination of Fakhrizadeh would make the Iranians “more united, more determined”.
“To continue on your way, we will continue with more speed and more power,” Hatami said in comments broadcast live by state television.
Hatami also criticized countries that did not condemn Fakhrizadeh’s assassination, warning: “It will catch up with you someday.”
Overnight, the United Arab Emirates, which has just concluded a normalization agreement with Israel, issued a statement condemning the “heinous assassination”. The United Arab Emirates, home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, have warned that they “could fuel further conflict in the region.”
Last year, the UAE found itself in the midst of a growing spate of incidents between Iran and the United States. Although long suspicious of Iran’s nuclear program, the Emirates have said they want to defuse the crisis. The UAE has just started passenger air service to Israel and Israelis are expected to vacation in the country over Hanukkah in the coming days.
Hatami also called the US nuclear arsenal – and the stockpile of atomic bombs that Israel has long been suspected of holding – “the most dangerous threat to humanity.”
Later, mourners buried Fakhrizadeh in the courtyard of Imamzadeh Saleh mosque in northern Tehran.
Source link