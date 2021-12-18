Iran says ambassador to Yemen has coronavirus, recalls

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – Iran announced on Saturday that it was recalling its ambassador to Yemen for medical treatment because he was infected with the coronavirus.

The Foreign Ministry said on its website that Ambassador Hassan Irloo needed urgent medical attention after being infected for several days and was on his way to Iran.

The announcement comes after The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Irloo was being withdrawn due to tensions with the Houthi rebels, who are backed by Iran and hold Yemen’s capital Sana’a. The report cites unnamed Middle Eastern and Western officials, and said Irloo showed no signs of having Covid-19.

Yemen has been at war since 2014. A Saudi-led coalition entered the conflict in March 2015, but a stalemate continued, causing the world’s worst humanitarian disaster and killing an estimated 110,000 people.

Aiming to undermine its Saudi rivals, Iran has provided military and political support to the Houthis, according to experts from Arab countries, the West and the United Nations. Tehran has long denied the claims, despite evidence to the contrary.