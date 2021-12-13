World
Iran: Saudi envoy to UN: Iran plays “games” in talks with kingdom – Times of India
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s envoy to The United Nations said the kingdom wanted more substantial talks with Iran but that Tehran was biding its time until now and playing “games” in the discussions.
Saudi Arabia and Iran, the region Sunni Muslim and the Shiite powers, have launched direct talks this year as world powers attempt to salvage a nuclear pact with Tehran and as UN-led efforts to end the war stalemate in Yemen.
The kingdom, which severed ties with Tehran in 2016, called the talks cordial but exploratory, while an Iranian official said in October that they had come a “good distance”.
The UN envoy to Riyadh Abdallah Al Mouallimi told the Saudi Arab News newspaper in a video interview released on Monday that no major results had been achieved.
“We would like to push these discussions to substantive issues that involve the behavior of the Iranian government in the region,” Mouallimi said.
“But as long as the Iranians continue to play with these talks, they are not going anywhere,” he said. “The Iranians are taking a long-term attitude to these talks. We are not interested in talks for the sake of talking.”
Tensions between the two enemies rose in 2019 after an assault on Saudi oil factories that Riyadh blamed on Iran, a charge denied by Tehran, and continue to simmer in Yemen where a Saudi-led coalition is fighting the Houthi group aligned with Iran.
“This (Yemen) turned out to be insoluble simply because the Houthis continue to receive a continuous supply of arms and ammunition from their benefactors, especially Iran, ”Mouallimi said, reiterating an accusation that Iran and the group reject.
The conflict is widely seen as a proxy war between Riyadh and Tehran, which compete for influence in the region.
