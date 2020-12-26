Iran Rouhani says US wants vaccine payments to go through its banks – Times of India

TEHRAN: President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that Washington was demanding Iranian transactions for new coronavirus vaccines go through US banks, and expressed concern that the money could be seized.

US President Donald Trump has imposed wave after wave of sanctions on the Islamic Republic since 2018, when he unilaterally withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal.

Iran has frozen assets in several countries, including the United States.

“We want to transfer money from a country where our money is” to buy the vaccine and “this country has accepted,” Rouhani said at a meeting of the Iranian coronavirus task force, without identifying the country in question.

In theory, drugs are exempt from sanctions, but in reality international banks tend to deny transactions involving Iran to avoid exposure to potential litigation.

The US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control initially said “it had no problem” with such a transfer of funds, he said.

But “he said later that the money had to pass through a US bank first before being transferred” to purchase the vaccine, Rohani said.

In April, the Iranian president said the country had won a legal “victory” over $ 1.6 billion of its holdings which had long been frozen at a US demand in Luxembourg.

“Who can trust people like you? You stole our money wherever you found it,” Rouhani said on Saturday, addressing the US administration.

The Islamic Republic is battling the deadliest outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the Middle East since February, with nearly 1,195,000 cases and more than 54,500 deaths, according to official figures.

Health Minister Saeed Namaki said earlier this month that Iran had “pre-purchased” about 16.8 million doses of the vaccine “via COVAX”, without specifying which vaccine.

COVAX is an international initiative that aims to ensure equitable access to coronavirus vaccines for all countries.

Buying the vaccine “could be more expensive and delayed, but it will definitely happen,” Rouhani said on Saturday.

Iran has also called for volunteers to start clinical trials of its own vaccine, which it started developing in the spring, the health ministry said.

