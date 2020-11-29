Iran reflects on response as it prepares to bury slain nuclear scientist

Iran was weighing its response on Sunday to the murder of its leading nuclear scientist, which it attributes to its nemesis Israel, as his body was taken to Shia shrines before being buried.

Two days after Mohsen Fakhrizadeh’s death following an exchange of fire between his guards and unidentified gunmen outside Tehran, parliament called in a statement that international inspectors be excluded from nuclear facilities.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council typically manages decisions related to the country’s nuclear program.

President Hassan Rouhani stressed that the country would seek revenge in “due course” and would not be thrown into a “trap”.

Israel claims that Fakhrizadeh was at the head of an Iranian military nuclear program, which the Islamic Republic has consistently denied.

His body arrived in the northeastern holy city of Mashhad on Saturday and was taken to Imam Reza’s shrine for prayers and a ceremonial circle around the tomb, the agency reported. IRNA official press.

They were taken Sunday to the Shrine of Fatima Masumeh in Qom, south of Tehran, and later to that of the founder of the Islamic republic Imam Khomeini, according to Iranian media.

Fakhrizadeh’s funeral will take place on Monday in the presence of senior military commanders and his family, the Defense Ministry said on its website, without specifying where.

– Requires a “ strong reaction ” –

Israel declined to comment on Fakhrizadeh’s murder, less than two months before US President-elect Joe Biden took office after four years of hawkish foreign policy under President Donald Trump.

Trump withdrew the United States from a multilateral nuclear deal with Iran in 2018, then reimposed and stepped up punitive sanctions as part of his “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran.

Biden has signaled that his administration may be ready to join the deal, but the assassination of the nuclear scientist has rekindled opposition to the deal among Iranian conservatives.

Iran’s parliament held a closed session on Sunday to “investigate the assassination,” ISNA news agency reported.

President Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf called on Sunday for “a strong backlash” that “would deter and take revenge” on the perpetrators of the murder of Fakhrizadeh, 59, according to Iranian media.

In a Sunday editorial, the ultra-conservative daily Kayhan called for strikes against Israel if it is “proven” to be behind the assassination.

He called for the port city of Haifa to be targeted “in a way that would destroy its infrastructure and leave a heavy human toll.”

This “will certainly have a deterrent effect, since the United States and the Zionist regime … are by no means prepared to wage a war,” he added.

The United States imposed sanctions on Fakhrizadeh in 2008 for “activities and transactions which contributed to the development of Iran’s nuclear program”.

Almost a year after the US withdrawal, Iran responded by phasing out most of its core nuclear commitments under the deal.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday called for punishment of Fakhrizadeh’s killers.

On Sunday, parliament said the “best response” to Fakhrizadeh’s assassination would be to “revive Iran’s glorious nuclear industry” by halting the voluntary implementation of the additional protocol, a document which under the agreement of 2015, mandates more intrusive inspections of Iran’s nuclear power.

In a statement following its meeting, the legislature said the murder showed Israel, the United States and their allies had become “brazen” in their “terror and sabotage” against Iran.

– “ Mistrust ” of inspectors –

Signed by all 290 members of parliament, the statement called for a ban on International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors at atomic sites across the country, the ICANA news agency said.

Some MPs had previously accused the inspectors of acting as “spies” and potentially leading to the death of Fakhrizadeh.

But Iranian atomic energy organization spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi told IRNA on Saturday that the issue of inspectors’ access “must be resolved at high levels” in the leadership of the Islamic Republic.

Tehran representative Mahmoud Nabavian said the Tasnim News Agency inspectors should be banned “from questioning experts and scientists because our distrust of (IAEA) inspectors s’ is proven (to be correct) “.

“The enemy could have identified the martyr Fakhrizadeh either by intelligence work or by direct talks,” he added.

Firebrand MP Javad Karimi Ghodousi accused Rouhani on Friday of having organized a meeting between Fakhrizadeh and IAEA officials in the past – a claim strongly denied by the Rouhani administration.

