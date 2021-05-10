Iran protests Iraq over raid on diplomatic site – Times of India

Archive photo for representation purposes only

Tehran: Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday it “strongly condemns” Iraq’s raid on Tehran consulate of Karbala on the murder of a leading activist.

Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh On Monday, told reporters Iran handed a “letter of protest” to the Iraqi embassy in Tehran on Sunday evening and urged neighboring Arab countries to pursue the case in accordance with international conventions.

“Iran strongly condemns attacks on its diplomatic sites in Iraq,” Khatibzadeh said at a weekly briefing in Tehran.

A day earlier, Iraqi protesters set fire to trailers belonging to the Iranian consulate in Karbala amid widespread anger over the murder of Ehab Wazni, an activist who took part in anti-government protests sweeping Iraq in October 2019. He was shot dead on Saturday night in front of his home by unknown assailants.

Wazni’s death sparked day-long protests in Karbala, with protesters blocking roads and bridges with burning tires. On Sunday evening, dozens of protesters gathered outside the Iranian consulate, burning tires in front of the building and torching several trailers parked outside.

Similar scenes unfolded in November 2019 during protests in Baghdad and the Shiite-majority provinces of Iraq in the south.

Iran and Iraq have maintained close ties since the overthrow of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein , who waged an eight-year war against Iran in 1980 that claimed an estimated one million lives on both sides.