Iran produces uranium metal in violation of 2015 nuclear deal, UN inspectors say

WASHINGTON – The UN atomic agency said on Wednesday that Iran had started producing uranium metal, marking the latest violation of Tehran 2015 nuclear deal.

Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency, or IAEA, verified on February 8 that Iran had produced a small amount of uranium metal at a nuclear power plant in Isfahan, agency spokesman Fredrik Dahl said in an email. In a report to member states, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi briefed the agency’s member states on developments.

The material can be used to build the core of a nuclear weapon. The 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers expressly bans the production of uranium metal or research and development of uranium metallurgy for 15 years.

Uranium metal production further complicates any potential diplomacy between Tehran and the new administration in Washington when each government has defined negotiating positions that force the other side to take the first step in conciliation.

Iran had already notified the IAEA he was planning to take the plunge, prompting a warning from European governments. The Europeans had said that the production of uranium metal was banned by the 2015 agreement, that there was “no credible civilian use” of uranium metal and that the decision posed “potentially serious military implications” .

The 2015 agreement between Iran and the United States, China, Russia, Britain, France and Germany, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, imposed restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of international and US economic sanctions.

Iran says it remains within the parameters of the 2015 deal, arguing that it was the United States that violated the deal by pulling out of the pact in 2018 and reimposing sanctions. Iranian officials say because Iran does not benefit from the sanctions relief as promised by the deal, the government is within its legal rights under the deal not to comply with restrictions on its nuclear work .

Since former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the deal in 2018, Iran has gradually violated the terms of the deal, although it has not completely reneged on the agreements. Tehran has expanded its production of nuclear fuel, used more advanced centrifuges, and started producing 20% ​​enriched uranium, putting it one step further from military grade materials.

Iran has said it is only ready to return to honoring the deal if the United States lifts the sanctions that have crippled its economy. In recent months, Iran has increasingly pushed beyond the limits of the deal, apparently in a bid to strengthen its influence ahead of possible negotiations with the Biden administration and other governments.

President Joe Biden has said he is ready to bring the United States back into the deal, but only after Iran returns to compliance.

State Department spokesman Ned Price did not directly address the IAEA’s findings, but told reporters on Wednesday that the administration continued “to urge Tehran to resume full compliance with the JCPOA.”

“We are continuing to do this because that, for us, would pave the way for diplomacy, and we certainly hope that we can take this course of diplomacy in order to resolve what we see as an urgent challenge,” Price said. .

Iran has warned it could impose restrictions on IAEA inspectors in the country on February 21 if the United States does not lift sanctions, which would mark the most serious violation of the agreement to date . US and European powers say inspectors’ access is a crucial part of the deal.