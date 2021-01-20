Iran presents ‘roadmap’ for nuclear talks with Biden

Iran accumulates coins and lays out engagement strategy with Joe Biden, who comes to power promising to bring the United States back to the 2015 nuclear deal if Iran returns to respect.

Why is this important: Recent statements by Iranian leaders indicate that they are ready to make such a deal. But parties differ as to who should take the first step and when.

The big picture: Returning to the deal would require Iran to reverse its recent nuclear acceleration and the United States to lift sanctions. Biden sees this as the basis from which to negotiate a larger, more lasting deal.

Secretary of State-designate Tony Blinken reiterated that during his confirmation hearing on Tuesday, but said the incoming administration was “a long way” to get back to the case.

Iran’s presidential elections in June will figure prominently on any calendar.

What is happening: Anticipating the negotiations, the Iranians have taken or threatened several measures aimed at creating leverage, notably by producing uranium enriched to 20% in flagrant violation of the terms of the agreement.

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, speaker of the Iranian parliament, said this was done “to generate force in the field of diplomacy”. He added that Europe’s immediate engagement on the issue showed that the strategy was working.

Iran then informed the International Atomic Energy Agency of its intention to start producing uranium metal, which can be used to develop nuclear warheads.

Perhaps most worrying is that the Iranians are threatening to limit inspectors’ access to their nuclear facilities in early February.

Driving the news: In a speech on January 8, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei laid out his position, saying Iran does not trust the United States and is in no rush.

In the days that followed, a series of top Iranian officials – all members of a committee overseeing the nuclear deal – echoed the message in “interviews” posted on Khamenei’s official website, in what appeared to be an orchestrated display of unity.

What they say: Officials have repeatedly referred to a “road map” of actions the two sides should take. It begins with the lifting of sanctions by the United States.

Officials said they would treat an announcement by Biden on returning to the deal as meaningless unless it was accompanied by sanctions relief.

“If Mr. Biden signs an executive order, we’ll sign one too. Whenever he puts it into action, we will put ours into action as well, ”Zarif said.

Iran wants the sanctions lifted in one comprehensive action, not in a gradual, step-by-step process. Larijani, one of the main presidential candidates, said the United States would not trick Iran with “a candy”.

Top priorities for Iran are the lifting of sanctions on oil exports and the Iranian banking system, as well as the thawing of Iranian assets abroad.

Once both parties have returned to compliance, Iran has said it is ready for further negotiations on a 2.0 nuclear deal.

As part of these negotiations, Iran will demand compensation for the damage it suffered as a result of Trump’s withdrawal.

Another condition for future negotiations is the cancellation of the resumption mechanism that allows the United States or other parties to the agreement to quickly renew the UN sanctions against Iran.

According to Zarif, Iran will demand that the United States take action to ensure that a new administration does not demolish the next deal like Trump did the previous one.

And after: Raz Zimmt, an Iranian expert at the Israel Institute for National Security Studies, said the Iranians would not renegotiate the 2015 deal or return to compliance without the sanctions relief.

But, he said, they could agree to an interim deal in which the United States will lift most of the sanctions in exchange for Iran canceling most of its nuclear progress since 2019.

“In any case, Khamenei will not compromise on the principled positions he has laid out, as that would be tantamount to admitting that Trump’s policy of maximum pressure worked,” Zimmt said.

