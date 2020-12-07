World
Iran prepares to increase oil exports if sanctions are relaxed: report – Times of India
Iran instructed his petroleum ministry to prepare crude oil production and sales facilities at full capacity within three months, state media said on Sunday, ahead of a possible easing of US sanctions after the president takes office elected Joe Biden. They were quoting President Hassan Rouhani saying Iran exported more than two million barrels a day before the US president Asset walked out of the 2015 nuclear deal with six powers in 2018 and reimposed sanctions that have hit Iran’s economy hard by sharply cutting its vital oil exports.
Biden, who will take office on Jan.20, said he would return to the pact and lift sanctions if Tehran return to “strict compliance with the nuclear agreement”.
Rouhani said on Sunday that his country was preparing for a rapid increase in oil production, the state-run IRNA news agency reported. “The petroleum ministry will take all necessary measures to prepare petroleum industry facilities to produce and sell – in proportion to available capacity – in the next three months,” IRNA said, citing Rouhani. Iran is estimated to export less than 300,000 barrels of oil per day (b / d), up from a peak of 2.8 million b / d in 2018.
