Iran Parliament approves most ministers of new president

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – The hard-line-dominated Iranian parliament voted on Wednesday to approve the majority of ministers proposed by newly-elected President Ibrahim Raisi, state television reported.

Lawmakers voted in favor of 18 of the 19 ministers proposed by Raisi after five days of hearings and discussions.

They did not approve of Hossein Baghgoli, appointed Minister of Education, whose experience was disputed during the hearings. He received 76 votes out of 286 current deputies. The chamber has 290 seats.

Raisi had called on lawmakers to vote swiftly to endorse his candidates so the government can get to work to deal with the pandemic and the economic situation in the country suffering from years of US sanctions.

Raisi said his foreign policy would focus on engaging with all nations and removing sanctions. New Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, who received 270 votes from lawmakers, said his ministry “would not run away from the negotiating table” and do its best to remove all sanctions against the country.

Amirabollahian, 56, has served in various administrations over the decades. He was deputy foreign minister for Arab and African affairs under the hard-line populist former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, known in the West for his Holocaust denial and his contested re-election in 2009.

When the relatively moderate President Hassan Rouhani took office in 2013, Amirabollahian retained his post before leaving to become an adviser on international affairs to the former speaker of parliament. Rohani struck the nuclear deal with world powers that gave Iran sanctions relief in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear program.

During a hearing in parliament on Sunday, Amirabdollahian said the negotiations must guarantee the rights of the Iranian people. The diplomat also praised the friendship with neighboring countries, in particular with Iran’s regional rival, Saudi Arabia, “for the benefit of the whole region”.

Former Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif congratulated Amirabdollahian on his confirmation. “I wish him, as well as the ministry and its officials, as well as the new administration, all possible success in international relations,” Zarif said in a tweet.

The story continues

Javad Owji, 54, a career technocrat and longtime public servant in the country’s vital oil and gas sector, received 198 votes to work as minister of petroleum. The export of crude is a major foreign source of income for the nation.

During the Parliament hearing, Owji promised to apply an “active stance to circumvent sanctions” and to use the private sector to “export crude”.

The Cabinet list included no women, few surprises, and several Iranian paramilitary Revolutionary Guards officials. The Supreme Leader is also usually involved in the selection of officials for the most sensitive posts, such as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The parties to the nuclear deal met in Vienna for months to try to revive the deal. The latest round of talks ended in June with no date set for their resumption. Raisi has vowed that his administration will focus on lifting sanctions that have hurt Iran’s already struggling economy.

Meanwhile, General Ahmad Vahidi was confirmed on Wednesday as Minister of the Interior with 266 votes.

Vahidi is a former defense minister blacklisted by the United States in 2010 and wanted by Interpol for his alleged role in the 1994 bombing of a Jewish cultural center in Buenos Aires. The attack left 85 dead and hundreds injured.

Vahidi was also the commander of the Iranian expeditionary force Quds in the late 1980s, responsible for Tehran’s proxies across the Middle East.

Later that day, Raisi expressed his gratitude to parliamentarians for their votes.