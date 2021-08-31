Iran opens cases against prison guards after leaked videos

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Iranian prosecutors have opened criminal charges against six guards at the infamous Evin prison, the judiciary reported on Tuesday, after images were released showing widespread abuse of detainees in the establishment last week.

The three-day justice investigation into mistreatment and poor living conditions at Evin Prison in Tehran has led “some” prison guards to detention, justice spokesman Zabihollah Khodaeian said. Authorities also summoned two guards and punished others, Khodaeian said, without specifying the penalties or identifying the suspects.

The revelation comes days after The Associated Press published parts of the videos and a report on abuses at the northern Tehran settlement, long known for holding political prisoners and people with Western connections whom Iran uses as bargaining chips in international negotiations. An online account, allegedly created by a self-proclaimed hacker group, shared footage of the incident, along with portions of other surveillance footage it seized.

“The scenes shown in the released films were against the law and this is in no way justifiable,” Khodaeian said, noting that the leaked clips had been selected and edited from different scenes over the years.

In part of the footage, a man breaks a bathroom mirror in an attempt to open his arm. Prisoners – and even guards – fight in scenes captured by surveillance cameras. Inmates slept in single rooms with bunk beds stacked three times against the walls, wrapping themselves in blankets to stay warm.

Iranian justice ordered an investigation into the abuse last week after the head of the country’s prison system admitted the videos were real, expressing his contrition and saying he took responsibility for “unacceptable behavior.”

Since its construction in 1971 under the Shah of Iran, the prison has been the scene of a series of abuses that have continued in the Islamic Republic.