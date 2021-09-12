World
Iran nuclear watchdog deal keeps talks hopes alive – Times of India
TEHRAN: Iran and A the atomic agency announced on Sunday the IAEA will maintain surveillance of Tehran’s nuclear activities, appeasing a sore point in talks to resurrect a 2015 deal to curb its program.
With the negotiations in Vienna between Iran and the world powers at an impasse, the stages rushed with international atomic energy agency chief Rafael Grossi visiting Tehran leaves a glimmer of hope in US President Joe Biden’s ambition to restore the deal, known as JCPOA.
Since Donald Trump’s administration withdrew in 2018, Iran has since also withdrawn from many of its commitments.
In a joint statement on Sunday, Grossi and Iranian Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) chief Mohammad Eslami – also one of the country’s vice presidents – hailed a “spirit of cooperation and mutual trust,” while noting that monitoring was an issue to be addressed. “Exclusively in a technical way”.
Eslami praised “good and constructive negotiations with Mr. Grossi“, While again insisting on the” technical “nature of the agreement, the Iranian official IRNA the news agency reported.
Their agreement concerns the limits that Iran has placed on the IAEA’s ability to monitor various of its nuclear facilities.
Iran has refused to provide real-time images from cameras and other surveillance tools the United Nations agency has installed in these locations.
Under a compromise agreement, surveillance equipment remains in the agency’s custody, but the data is in Iran’s possession and should not be erased while the agreement remains in effect.
Originally agreed for three months, the compromise was extended for another month and then expired on June 24.
Without a word on next steps, the IAEA said in a statement last Tuesday that its “verification and monitoring activities have been seriously compromised” by Tehran’s actions.
But under Sunday’s deal, “IAEA inspectors are allowed to maintain the identified equipment and replace their storage media which will be kept under the joint seals of the IAEA and (Iran) AEOI in the Islamic Republic of Iran, “the joint statement read.
“The path and the timetable are agreed upon by both parties.”
The question of surveillance had exacerbated tensions as the new government of Iranian ultra-conservative President Ebrahim Raisi took over Tehran.
Iran has also increased its stocks of enriched uranium above the levels allowed in the 2015 agreement, the IAEA said.
A meeting of the board of governors of the United Nations agency is scheduled for Monday.
“We have decided to be present at the next meeting and to continue our discussions on the sidelines,” Iranian Eslami told IRNA.
Raisi said in a statement Wednesday that his country was “transparent” about its nuclear activities, which Iran has always insisted that they are peaceful.
“Of course, in the event of an unconstructive approach from the IAEA, it is unreasonable to expect Iran to respond constructively,” he said.
American secretary of State Antony Blinken warned last Wednesday that, faced with the stalemate, the United States was “close” to abandon its diplomatic efforts.
Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett Friday accused that the IAEA report “proves that Iran continues to lie to the world and push forward a nuclear weapons development program, while denying its international commitments.”
