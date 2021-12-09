Iran nuclear negotiations resume in Vienna amid friction

The remaining signatories to the deal meet as the EU urges Iran to revert to a “realistic proposal”.

Negotiations between Iran and world powers to salvage a tattered 2015 nuclear deal resumed in Vienna after a hiatus of days, with tensions high after Tehran made demands last week that European countries have strongly criticized.

On Thursday, a meeting of all the other signatories to the agreement – Iran, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China – was due to start at noon, chaired by European Union diplomat Enrique Mora.

The United States participated indirectly in the talks as it withdrew from the deal in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden reported that he wants to join the case. Washington considering sending a delegation led by Robert Malley, the United States’ special envoy to Iran, in Vienna this weekend.

European diplomats have urged Tehran to come back with “realistic proposals” after the Iranian delegation made numerous demands last week that other parties to the deal deemed unacceptable. US State Department spokesman Ned Price said this week that the United States hopes the next round of talks “unfolds differently.”

Al Jazeera’s Dorsa Jabbari, reporting from Vienna, said Iranian officials have warned that comments from European officials could harm the talks.

“The Iranian Foreign Minister himself had a telephone conversation with the EU’s top diplomat in which he stressed that the comments which have come from the EU are not constructive and that they could really have a detrimental effect on these talks, ”she said.

“We have the feeling that the next 48 hours will be very crucial,” she added.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani held a trilateral meeting with Chinese and Russian delegations ahead of talks with all signatories to the agreement.

The delegations of #China, # Iran and #Russia meet at the Palais Coburg in preparation for an official meeting of the Joint Commission on #JCPOA to be held later today. pic.twitter.com/t01qZplTkD – Mikhail Ulyanov (@Amb_Ulyanov) December 9, 2021

Russia’s senior representative Mikhail Ulyanov at the Vienna talks expressed hope that an agreement could eventually be reached. He believes that contacts with the United States and Iran “prove that both sides are very serious” to revive the agreement, although “their visions of the relevant ways and means differ,” he said on Twitter.

“The task of negotiators is to overcome these differences. It’s doable in light of the unity of purpose, ”he said.

Discussions from last week were the first in more than five months, a gap caused by the coming to power of a new conservative government in Tehran.

European External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora and Iranian chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani last week at a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Committee in Vienna, Austria [EU Delegation in Vienna/via Reuters]

The deal sealed in Vienna in 2015, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, aimed to curb Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for easing economic sanctions.

Following the US decision to withdraw and re-impose sanctions against Iran, Tehran has again stepped up its nuclear program by enriching uranium beyond the thresholds authorized by the agreement.

Iran has also barred observers from the United Nations atomic watchdog from accessing its nuclear facilities, raising concerns that the country is doing out of sight.

Meanwhile, the US State Department said on Thursday that the Biden administration was preparing to step up the enforcement of sanctions against Iran with the dispatch of a high-level delegation to the United Arab Emirates next week.

The delegation, which will include the head of the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control Andrea Gacki, will issue a warning to UAE companies that fail to comply with the sanctions, a State Department spokesperson said as quoted by Reuters. Press Agency.

The spokesperson said the United States had evidence of non-compliance and companies could later be sanctioned or penalized for their transactions – confirming a Wall Street Journal report.