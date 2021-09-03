Iran must halt execution of Kurdish prisoner, say UN rights experts

Their appeal follows serious concerns that Heidar Ghorbani was denied a fair trial and was tortured while in pre-trial detention.

He was arrested in October 2016 in connection with the alleged murder of three men affiliated with the Basij paramilitary forces and no information was provided to Mr. Ghorbani’s family on his fate for three months.

In a declarationrights experts said they were “gravely concerned” that the 48-year-old’s confession was forced as a result of torture and ill-treatment.

They also expressed concern that he was denied access to a lawyer during the investigation, and that his lawyer later did not have full access to his file during the trial.

“Allegations of torture and confessions extracted under duress are of great concern, as well as the fact that these allegations did not give rise to any investigation and do not seem to have been taken into account by the Court during its trial ”, declared the experts.

Indictment, conviction and conviction

In October 2019, a criminal court convicted Mr. Ghorbani of complicity in murder, attempted kidnapping and assisting the perpetrators of the attack to escape.

He was sentenced to 118 years and six months in prison.

The following January, a revolutionary court in Kurdistan province found him guilty of an armed rebellion against the state, called baghi, and sentenced him to death – although the court recognized in the verdict that Mr. Ghorbani had never been armed.

Charges Denied

The Iranian penal code stipulates that in order to establish the crime of baghi, the accused must be a member of an armed group and personally resort to arms.

During his trial, Mr Ghorbani denied all charges, saying he was not a member of a Kurdish political organization and never had a weapon when the victims were killed, experts noted. places.

In August 2020, the Iranian Supreme Court upheld the death sentence and rejected Mr Ghorbani’s requests for judicial review in September 2020 and again in August 2021.

His sentence can be carried out at any time.

Below the legal threshold

“Numerous fundamental guarantees of a fair trial and due process enshrined in international human rights law appear to have been violatedSaid the independent human rights experts.

They called it “regrettable” that the government continues to hand down death sentences and “particularly worrying” when crimes fall below the threshold required by international law.

Further, experts found troubling that “courts continue to hand down death sentences in trials which violate not only international standards for fair trial, but even national law and due process guarantees.”

We call on Iran to impose an immediate moratorium on executions – ONE experts

“Once again, we call on Iran to impose an immediate moratorium on executions and to commute all death sentences,” they said.

UN experts had previously voiced concerns to the government about violations of the death penalty and fair trials against Mr. Ghorbani, which prompted comment.

