Iran makes maximalist demands on opening of Vienna nuclear talks

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – Iran adopted a maximalist tone on Tuesday after just a day of relaunched talks in Vienna over its tattered nuclear deal, suggesting that anything discussed in previous diplomatic rounds could be renegotiated.

Iranian state media reported the comments by Ali Bagheri, Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, and Mohammed Eslami, the country’s civilian nuclear chief. It is not clear, however, whether this represented an opening bet from the new Iranian president outright or whether they were serious problems for those hoping to reinstate the 2015 deal that saw Tehran strictly limit its enrichment. uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

The United States quit the deal under then-President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran in 2018. Since the deal failed, Iran is now enriching small amounts of oil. uranium up to 60% purity – a step up from military grade levels of 90.%. Iran is also making advanced centrifuges banned by the deal, and its stockpile of uranium now far exceeds the limits of the deal.

President Joe Biden has said the United States is ready to re-enter the deal, although negotiations are continuing with American officials who are not in the room as in previous rounds of talks since Washington’s withdrawal.

Speaking to Iranian state television, Bagheri called the previous rounds of talks only a “sketch.”

“The projects are subject to negotiation. Therefore, nothing is agreed if everything has not been agreed, ”he said. “On this basis, all the discussions that have taken place during the six rounds are summed up and are the subject of negotiations. This was also admitted by all parties at today’s meeting.”

This directly contradicted the remarks made on Monday by the European Union diplomat leading the talks.

“The Iranian delegation represents a new administration in Tehran with understandable new political sensitivities, but they accepted that the work done in the first six rounds is a good basis for building our future work, so no need to go back”, said Enrique Mora. so.

Another segment of state television saw Bagheri in Vienna, also claiming that Iran had asked for a “US guarantee not to impose new sanctions” or not to reimpose previously lifted sanctions.

Eslami, speaking to Iranian news agency IRNA, reiterated this request.

“The talks (in Vienna) are about getting the United States back to the deal and they need to lift all sanctions and that should be practical and verifiable,” he said. He did not develop.

Talks in Vienna resumed on Monday after a hiatus of more than five months as outright president Ebrahim Raisi seized power. Raisi, a protégé of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, campaigned for the lifting of sanctions. However, other hardliners within Iran’s theocracy have long criticized the nuclear deal as giving too much to the West.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s top representative at the talks, tweeted on Tuesday that the resumption of negotiations had been “rather successful”.

“The participants decided to continue without delay the drafting process in two working groups – on the lifting of sanctions and nuclear issues,” he wrote. “This work begins immediately.”

Israel, Iran’s regional nuclear-weapon rival, maintained its own pressure amid the negotiations. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, in a video address to negotiating countries in Vienna, warned that he had seen Iran try to “end the sanctions for next to nothing.”

“Iran deserves no awards, no trade deal and no sanctions relief in return for its brutality,” Bennett said in the video he later posted on Twitter. “I call on our allies around the world: do not give in to Iran’s nuclear blackmail.

Iran maintains that its atomic program is peaceful. However, US intelligence agencies and international inspectors say Iran had an organized nuclear weapons program until 2003. Nonproliferation experts fear this trend on the brink will push Tehran to take action. even more extreme in trying to force the West to lift the sanctions.

To complicate matters, UN nuclear inspectors remain unable to fully monitor Iran’s program after Tehran restricted their access. A trip to Iran last week by the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, failed to make progress on this issue.

Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates contributed to this report.