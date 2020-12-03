Iran likely to delay retaliation for assassination of scientist – US envoy

By Humeyra Pamuk and Matt Spetalnick

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3 (Reuters) – Iran is unlikely to respond to the assassination of a prominent nuclear scientist ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration in case it jeopardizes possible sanctions relief, said Thursday to Reuters the main US envoy on Iran.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who had little public visibility in Iran but had been named by Israel as a leading player in what he said was Iran’s quest for nuclear weapons, was killed on Friday when he was ambushed on a highway near Tehran and his car was sprayed with bullets.

Elliott Abrams, Washington’s special representative on Iran and Venezuela, said in an interview that Tehran was “desperately” in need of US sanctions relief and that would be a key calculation in their decision-making. as President-elect Biden would take over. President Donald Trump on January 20.

“If they want sanctions relief, they know they will have to start some sort of negotiation after January 20, and it must be in their mind that they don’t want to … undertake activities between now and January 20. January, this makes sanctions relief more difficult to obtain, ”he said.

Iranian religious and military leaders have blamed Israel for Fakhrizadeh’s murder, raising the prospect of a new standoff between Tehran and its long-standing enemy. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office declined to comment on the murder.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have increased since 2018, when Trump abandoned the 2015 Obama nuclear deal and reinstated tough economic sanctions to pressure Tehran to negotiate tighter restrictions on its nuclear program, development of ballistic missiles and support for regional proxy forces.

In retaliation, Tehran has gradually violated the agreement’s restrictions on its nuclear program. Biden said he would bring the United States back to the deal if Iran regained compliance.

Tehran has always denied looking for nuclear weapons.

Last week, Abrams said the Trump administration planned to tighten sanctions against Tehran during his final weeks in office, but also urged Biden to push for a deal reducing regional and nuclear threats posed by the Islamic Republic. .

He added that he expected a negotiation to take place with Iran next year and that he believes a deal will be reached under the Biden administration.

Iran’s clerical leaders have ruled out negotiations over its missile program or changing its regional policy. Instead, he wants a change in US policy, including the lifting of sanctions. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Mary Milliken and Toby Chopra)