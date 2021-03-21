Iran Khamenei reiterates position on nuclear deal in new year speech

The Supreme Leader said the United States must lift all sanctions before Iran renounces the nuclear deal.

Tehran, Iran – Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reiterated that Iran would not give in to US pressure in exchange for sanctions relief.

In a one-hour televised address to the nation on Sunday to mark the start of the Persian New Year, he declared the campaign of “maximum pressure” of economic sanctions – which he called a “major crime” committed by “this previous fool ”. Donald Trump – failed.

“He [Trump] left in this infamous way, bringing disgrace to his country, ”Khamenei said. “They need to know that ‘maximum pressure’ has failed so far, and if the current US administration is to continue, it will also fail.”

Trump unilaterally ditched the 2015 Iran nuclear deal with world powers and said Iran must renegotiate the deal for the sanctions to be lifted.

Joe Biden’s administration has said it wants to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as the agreement is officially known, but says Iran must first fully comply with the agreement before the lifting of sanctions. Iran has gradually reduced its membership of the agreement since 2019, a year after the United States withdrew.

Khamenei reiterated what he called the country’s “definitive policy” on the nuclear deal: the United States must first lift all sanctions, after which Iran will retrace its steps to boost Iran’s enrichment. uranium and install cascades of new centrifuges, among other measures.

He said Iran rushed into the JCPOA, which was agreed with the United States, China, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Germany during Barack Obama’s presidency because it put in fulfills all its commitments while the United States only lifted sanctions “on paper”.

Therefore, he added that Iran is now “in no hurry” to lift the sanctions as it is “canceling” them by relying on local production.

The Supreme Leader on Saturday chose “production, support and removal of barriers” as the slogan for the new year, extending his theme of self-sufficiency in the face of external pressures.

Khamenei also alluded on Sunday to comments by US Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, who said that “the facts on the ground have changed, the geopolitics of the region have changed and the way forward must also change” in reference to the JCPOA.

“I also agree, yes. The conditions have changed, but they have changed in favor of Iran, not the United States, ”he said. “So if anything, the JCPOA has to change in favor of Iran.”

He also spoke directly to potential candidates for the upcoming Iranian presidential elections in June, telling them not to link the lifting of sanctions to economic development.

“Suppose the sanctions will stay in place. Plan for the economy with sanctions, ”warned the Supreme Leader.