Iran: Iranian nuclear talks put on hold amid European “concerns” – Times of India
TEHRAN: Negotiations in Vienna aimed at relaunching Iran The nuclear deal is due to be suspended on Friday, Iranian media said, as European diplomats expressed “disappointment and concern” at Iran’s latest proposals.
The semi-official ISNA news agency said talks would “very likely” resume on Monday, but French President Emmanuel Macron warned there could be a longer pause in the talks, which did not resume until November 29 after a five-month hiatus.
Iran said it submitted two draft proposals for the nuclear deal, which has been in tatters since the United States pulled out in 2018.
“After the handing over of the text of the Iranian proposal to the P4 + 1 group (Great Britain, China, France and Russia plus Germany) and to the European Union, a meeting of the joint committee on the nuclear agreement will be held on Friday, Iranian official news agency IRNA said.
“This meeting was requested by the European side before its representatives returned to their capitals to review the text proposed by Iran,” added the press agency.
Senior E3 diplomats from Britain, France and Germany on Friday expressed “disappointment and concern after carefully and carefully analyzing Iran’s proposed changes to the text negotiated in the previous six rounds,” which took place earlier this year.
And speaking on a visit to the United Arab Emirates, just across the Gulf from Iran, the French president said he “should not be ruled out” that this round of talks ” does not reopen quickly “.
Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri on Thursday said the proposals address two main issues facing the 2015 agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.
“The first document summarizes the Islamic Republic’s point of view regarding the lifting of sanctions, while the second concerns Iran’s nuclear actions,” Bagheri said on state television.
“Now the other side must review these documents and prepare to conduct negotiations with Iran on the basis of these documents.”
In a telephone interview with a senior EU diplomat Josep borrell, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the talks were going well “but slowly on all tracks”.
“We believe that a good agreement is possible but it requires a change of approach from certain parties who must drop their threatening language and opt for texts focused on cooperation, mutual respect and results,” said the minister. .
However, in comments that may appeal to his Gulf hosts but anger Iran, Macron said a broader framework could benefit talks on Washington’s return to the deal.
“I think everyone is aware of the fact that not speaking, not trying to find a new framework on nuclear and regional issues, weakens everyone and is a factor in increasing conflicts,” said the president. French.
“It is also important to re-engage a somewhat broader dynamic and also to involve the regional authorities”, he added.
“It is difficult to reach an agreement if the Gulf states, Israel and all those whose security is directly affected are not involved.”
Thursday, the Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called for an “immediate cessation” of nuclear talks, accusing Iran of “nuclear blackmail”.
In a telephone interview with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Bennett instead called for “concrete action” to be taken against the Islamic Republic.
Talks resumed Monday in the Austrian capital after Iran cut them off in June following the election of the ultra-conservative president. Ibrahim Raisi.
The goal of the JCPOA is to make it virtually impossible for Iran to build an atomic bomb, while allowing it to continue a civilian nuclear program. Iran has always denied wanting a nuclear arsenal.
