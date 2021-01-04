Iran increases uranium enrichment at key nuclear facility

Iran said on Monday it had increased uranium enrichment levels, bringing it closer to development the ability to produce a nuclear weapon within six months.

The resumption of 20% enrichment was the latest in a series of escalations that followed President Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of a 2015 nuclear deal that had limited Iran to levels of ‘enrichment of 4 to 5%.

In a further escalation of tensions, Iran seized a South Korean ship, citing “problems of environmental and chemical pollution”. the semi-official Tasmin news agency reported. South Korean officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Iranian news agency published footage of what appeared to be an Iranian military device escorting the tanker Hankuk Chemi. The seizure comes as Tehran puts pressure on Seoul to release $ 7 billion in frozen funds in South Korean banks due to US sanctions.