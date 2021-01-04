Iran increases uranium enrichment at key nuclear facility
Iran said on Monday it had increased uranium enrichment levels, bringing it closer to development the ability to produce a nuclear weapon within six months.
The resumption of 20% enrichment was the latest in a series of escalations that followed President Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of a 2015 nuclear deal that had limited Iran to levels of ‘enrichment of 4 to 5%.
In a further escalation of tensions, Iran seized a South Korean ship, citing “problems of environmental and chemical pollution”. the semi-official Tasmin news agency reported. South Korean officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
The Iranian news agency published footage of what appeared to be an Iranian military device escorting the tanker Hankuk Chemi. The seizure comes as Tehran puts pressure on Seoul to release $ 7 billion in frozen funds in South Korean banks due to US sanctions.
Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei told the state-run IRNA news agency on Monday that President Hassan Rouhani had ordered the implementation of a law passed last week allowing the new fortification levels.
“A few minutes ago, the process of producing 20% enriched uranium started at the Fordow enrichment complex,” Rabiei told Iranian semi-official Mehr news agency.
Fuel enriched at this level is not enough to produce a bomb, but it is close. Going from current levels to 20% is much more difficult than going from that level to the 90% purity which is traditionally used for bomb grade fuel.
Fordow is Iran’s newest nuclear facility, and is buried deep in a mountain in a well-protected base of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Hit successfully would require repeated attacks with the biggest anti-bunker bomb in the American arsenal.
The decision to step up uranium enrichment, while not a surprise, was officially taken after the November assassination of Iran’s best nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, long identified by US and Israeli intelligence services as the leading figure behind a covert effort to design an atomic warhead.
It also coincides with the first anniversary of the assassination of a revered military commander, Qassim Suleimani, during a missile strike in the United States.
In short declarationIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Iran of continuing to act in accordance with its intention to “develop a military nuclear program”.
“Israel will not allow Iran to build nuclear weapons,” Netanyahu said.
The European Union said on Monday that Iran’s decision to increase uranium enrichment would constitute a “significant deviation” from commitments made in 2015.
Peter Stano, a spokesperson for the bloc, said Brussels would await a briefing from the director of the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency scheduled for later on Monday before deciding what action to take. France, Great Britain and Germany are all signatories to the 2015 agreement.
Iranian officials have always maintained that their nuclear ambitions are for peaceful purposes and not for weapons. But they expressed their fury and vowed revenge for the assassination of Mr. Fakhrizadeh, the nuclear scientist.
In December, Iranian lawmakers passed a law ordering an immediate acceleration of the uranium enrichment program and calling for the expulsion of international nuclear inspectors if US sanctions were not lifted in early February, posing a direct challenge. to President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr..
Biden’s new national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, has expressed optimism that the 2015 nuclear deal could still be saved.
In one Foreign affairs article Released in May, Mr. Sullivan and Daniel Benaim, Mr. Biden’s Middle East adviser when he was vice president, argued that the United States should “immediately restore nuclear diplomacy with Iran and save what they can of the 2015 nuclear deal ”, then work with the allies and Iran“ to negotiate a follow-up deal ”.
Appearing on CNN on Sunday, Mr Sullivan said as soon as Iran returned to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, there would be talks about its missile capabilities.
“In this larger negotiation, we can ultimately set limits on Iran’s ballistic missile technology,” Sullivan said, “and that’s what we intend to try to pursue by the diplomacy.”
But the missile program was not covered in the previous deal because the Iranians refused to commit to limiting their development or testing.
And that presupposes that the Iranians would be prepared to revert to the terms of the 2015 deal under any circumstances.
Adam Rasgon contributed reporting from Jerusalem.