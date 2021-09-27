Iran, IAEA in new disagreement over nuclear surveillance

The UN nuclear watchdog said its inspectors had denied access to a nuclear site in Karaj, but Tehran said that was not part of the deal.

Tehran, Iran – Iran and the global nuclear watchdog found themselves at odds over the content of a deal reached earlier this month as part of efforts to restore the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran decided to restrict international inspections of its nuclear sites in 2019 as part of the landmark deal after the United States pulled out a year earlier. However, it subsequently granted limited access to inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The IAEA said on Sunday that its inspectors were denied access to a centrifuge manufacturing site in Karaj, near the capital Tehran. Iran boosted its nuclear activity following the US withdrawal from the deal.

The agency said the Iranian move ran counter to a joint statement its director Rafael Grossi had agreed in Tehran with Iranian nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami on September 12. The deal allowed access to several anonymous sites so the agency could replace memory cards on its cameras and repair damaged damage. equipment.

“The director general reiterates that all agency activities mentioned in the joint statement for all identified agency equipment and Iranian facilities and locations are essential in order to maintain continuity of knowledge,” the agency said.

The IAEA, however, said Iran had granted access to all other sites subject to the deal.

The Karaj site was the target of a sabotage attack in June, the third such attack on Iranian nuclear sites since mid-2020. Iran has accused Israel of orchestrating all of these attacks.

Iranian critic

In a series of tweets on Monday, Iranian IAEA envoy Kazem Gharibabadi criticized the agency for remaining silent on the “terrorist” attacks and for not issuing any statement, even for the threat they were made. accounted for its own inspectors and equipment.

He also said the deal earlier this month was for “identified equipment” and Iran informed the agency during talks in Tehran and Vienna that equipment related to the Karaj site is not included because the site is still the subject of security and judicial investigations.

“Any decision taken by Iran regarding the control of the equipment is based only on political rather than legal considerations and the Agency cannot and should not consider it as one of its rights”, said Gharibabadi, also claiming that the agency’s latest report “is not accurate”.

The deal reached in Tehran had avoided the possibility of a resolution against Iran at the agency’s board of governors meeting earlier this month. Such a resolution could jeopardize the prospects of restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal as Tehran has said it will not negotiate under “pressure” from the West.

Six rounds of talks in Vienna to restore the agreement reached on July 20. The administration of new Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi has said it is reviewing the negotiating records and will return to the negotiating table “very soon”.

Raisi told the United Nations General Assembly last week that any negotiations to restore the deal must lead to the lifting of US sanctions imposed by former US President Donald Trump.