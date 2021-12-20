Iran holds air defense exercise over Bushehr nuclear power plant

Drill comes days after the latest round of talks in Vienna to restore Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers ended without a deal.

Tehran, Iran – Iran has staged an air defense exercise over its nuclear power plant in Bushehr in the southwest of the country amid continuing tensions over the country’s nuclear program.

State media reported that the exercise was carried out in the early hours of Monday in southern Bushehr province and also parts of the Persian Gulf.

Exercise occurs a few days after last round of talks in Vienna to restore Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers that resulted in modest gains but no deal.

Israel has opposed efforts to revive the 2015 accord, which lifted sanctions against Tehran in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear program and continued to threaten direct military action against Iranian nuclear facilities.

Nournews, a media outlet close to Iranian security forces, reported last week that security forces believe there may be a credible possibility that Israel will launch an attack in an attempt to thwart talks in Vienna.

On Monday, he quoted Gholamali Rashid, the commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya military base of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), also mentioning the Vienna talks, and adding that no potential Israeli attack would be possible without that the United States does not agree. approval.

“If such threats are implemented, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic will organize destructive attacks against all centers, bases, paths and spaces used to allow the violation, and against the origins of the violation, on the basis of its operational plans trained, ”said the commander. was quoted as saying.

Earlier this month, a loud explosion was heard and the air defense system near major Iranian nuclear facilities in Natanz was activated. State media said at the time that the explosion was caused by a missile fired as part of an air defense exercise and that there were no hostile objects.

The Natanz facility was the target of two main sabotage attacks, which Iran blamed on Israel, in 2020 and 2021. There was also another sabotage attack in June, also blamed on Israel, on a workshop. assembly of centrifuge parts in Karaj, near the capital Tehran.

The seventh round of nuclear talks in Vienna between Iran and world powers party to the deal that the United States abandoned in 2018 ended on Friday with modest progress. Talks should Carry on in the coming days before the end of the current year.

Iran and the Western powers have so far disagreed in talks about lifting sanctions and what steps Iran needs to take to curb its ongoing nuclear program.