Iran forcefully suppresses protests over growing water shortages

The Iranian Meteorological Organization estimates that about 97 percent of the country is struggling with drought at some level. The country’s former energy minister warned in May that Iran was facing its driest summer in 50 years and that temperatures hovering around 50 degrees Celsius – 122 degrees Fahrenheit – would lead to blackouts and water shortages.

Protests in July against water scarcitys, mainly organized by farmers from the Arab ethnic population of Khuzestan province, were also violently crushed by the government.

During Thursday’s crackdown, security forces called on farmers to issue a statement announcing an end to their sit-in after no resolution was found and the government took action to respond to it. their concerns, Mr Tavakoli said.

As people gathered to protest on Friday, security forces escalated their violence. The clashes spread from the dry riverbed to the streets of downtown Isfahan. Security officers fired bird shots and tear gas at crowds of protesters and beat them with batons, according to two eyewitnesses from the area and videos shared widely on social media.

There were no official casualties, but videos and eyewitnesses said dozens of protesters were injured. Mr Tavakoli said dozens of farmers were also seriously injured in the clashes, but he had not heard of any deaths. Human rights activists said dozens of people were arrested.

Videos on social media showed a woman in a black chador bleeding from her nose; a middle-aged man with blood streaming down his face from a swollen eye; and the bare back of a man riddled with red spots, apparently birds.

Some videos showed protesters throwing stones at riot police and chanting ‘shame on you’ and ‘death to dictator’ and ‘death to Khamenei’, targeting Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the last word in all key states. and security issues.